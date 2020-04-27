A man arrested in Belfast has been charged with the murder of a 54-year-old found dead in a burnt-out car in Liverpool three years ago.

Joseph McKeever's body was discovered in Whitehaven Road, Everton on 15 June 2017.

Lee Knox, 42, was arrested in Belfast on Saturday after a joint operation by Merseyside Police and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Mr Knox, of no fixed abode, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.