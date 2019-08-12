North West of England live

Cheshire Fire ServiceCopyright: Cheshire Fire Service
Cheshire Fire Service said they know the blaze started in in the roof but are examining how it was able to spread so rapidly.
Quote Message: It is clearly still very early days in our investigation, but what we do know is that the fire started in the roof area and spread rapidly. It appears, at this stage, to not have been a deliberate act." from Lee Shears Cheshire Fire Service
It is clearly still very early days in our investigation, but what we do know is that the fire started in the roof area and spread rapidly. It appears, at this stage, to not have been a deliberate act."
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, at J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - M6 entry slip road partially blocked northbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe accident, at J27 for A560 Great Portwood Street.
M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane closed on entry slip road clockwise at J27, A560 (Portwood Roundabout), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Terminally ill man achieves bucket list goal
Karl Butler, 38, has months to live and was able to watch Manchester United from an executive box.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, from J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich to J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J18, A54 (Middlewich) to J19, A556 (Knutsford), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe accident, from J21A for M62 J10 to J21 for A57 Manchester Road.
M6 Cheshire - One lane blocked and it's slow on M6 southbound from J21a, M62 J10 (Croft Interchange) to J21, A57 (Woolston), because of an accident.
Crewe fire: Arson 'not believed to be the cause'
Lee Thomas
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Arson isn't thought to be the cause of a fire which ripped through a blaze at a retirement complex, a fire service has said.
About 150 residents were evacuated from the Beechmere residential apartments in Crewe when the fire took hold on Thursday afternoon.
Gangs moving away from cities, police data shows
Will Dahlgreen
BBC News
Will Dahlgreen
BBC News
Recorded drug crime is increasing in many small towns and villages even as it falls significantly in city centres, analysis by the BBC finds.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Lancashire southbound
M6 Lancashire southbound severe disruption, from J33 for A6 Preston Lancaster Road Lancaster South to J32 for M55.
M6 Lancashire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J33, A6 (Lancaster South) to J32, M55 (Broughton Interchange), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M61 Lancashire southbound
M61 Lancashire southbound severe disruption, at J8 for A674 Millennium Way.
M61 Lancashire - M61 lane blocked on exit slip road and it's slow southbound at J8, A674 (Chorley), because of a car that's broken down.
