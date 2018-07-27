Updates from North West of England

A huge art installation to say thank you to those who fought in and lived through World War One will go on display in Liverpool later this month, as part of a UK tour.

EPA

The giant message, created by The Royal British Legion, gives thanks to "all who served, sacrificed, and changed our world" and will be displayed in the city on 22 August.

The charity wants people to give thanks not only to those who fought and lost their lives, but also the people who played their part on the home front.

The artwork features 8ft (2.4m) high letters which include blank spaces for the public to add their own notes.