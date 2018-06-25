Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

Latest news from North West of England

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Latest updates on Monday 25 June

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Summit to discuss Northern rail crisis

Transport in the region will be discussed at a summit in Manchester today - including the recent rail crisis on Northern.

Rail passengers
Stephen Noble, Tom Bitcliffe, Kieran Trafford

The Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling who was due to join the mayors of Greater Manchester and Liverpool City Region at the Northern Transport Summit, will now meet business leaders at Heathrow instead.

On Friday, union officials accused Mr Grayling of "running scared", saying he had "chickened out".

The RMT said it would hold a demonstration at the summit over its ongoing dispute with Northern over driver-only operated trains.

Meanwhile 21 MPs from Greater Manchester have signed a cross-party letter, backing the government's plan to build a third runway at Heathrow.

They want an assurance of investment in transport in the North too.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

North West weather: Dry, sunny and warm

BBC Weather

Dry, sunny and very warm again today. It may be hazy at times. Highs of up to 23C.

More from BBC Weather

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Join us for today's live news coverage

Good morning! We'll be with you until 18:00 today with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the North West of England.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top