Latest news from North West of England

Transport in the region will be discussed at a summit in Manchester today - including the recent rail crisis on Northern.

Stephen Noble, Tom Bitcliffe, Kieran Trafford

The Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling who was due to join the mayors of Greater Manchester and Liverpool City Region at the Northern Transport Summit, will now meet business leaders at Heathrow instead.

On Friday, union officials accused Mr Grayling of "running scared", saying he had "chickened out".

The RMT said it would hold a demonstration at the summit over its ongoing dispute with Northern over driver-only operated trains.

Meanwhile 21 MPs from Greater Manchester have signed a cross-party letter, backing the government's plan to build a third runway at Heathrow.

They want an assurance of investment in transport in the North too.