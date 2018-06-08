Latest news from the North West

A man who broke a woman's jaw during a "brutal" sex attack has been jailed for 10 years.

Lancashire Police

Sam Carrington, 23, of no fixed address, savagely assaulted the 33-year-old woman while attempting to rape her in Blackburn last September.

He previously admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed at Burnley Crown Court.

The assault, which the victim described as "horrific", has left her permanently disfigured, said police.