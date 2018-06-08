Latest news from the North West

The Department for Transport (DfT) said it wanted to split the service by 2021 under an East Midlands franchise operating from March 2019.
Passengers would change trains at Nottingham, with the onward journey to Liverpool run by a different operator.
The DfT said it would have benefits for passengers, despite most people telling a consultation they were against it.
Labour backs 'safe standing' at bigger football stadiums
The Labour party is backing the introduction of 'safe standing' at Premier League and Championship stadiums.
After more than 100,000 people signed an online petition calling for a review of the law, Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn asked Labour MP Clive Efford why the party had not held discussions with families of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.
Severe disruption: M56 Greater Manchester westbound
M56 Greater Manchester westbound severe disruption, between J6 for A538 and J7 for A556.
M56 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M56 westbound between J6, A538 (Hale Four Seasons Roundabout) and J7, A556 (Bowdon), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Hillsborough families 'don't want safe-standing'
The Hillsborough Family Support Group is surprised that it was not consulted by the Labour Party ahead of it announcing support for 'safe standing' at the larger football stadiums in England.
Margaret Aspinall said that it was a "sensitive time" with ongoing legal action, but most families of the victims "don't want standing ever brought back".
Clubs in England's top two tiers have been required by law to be all-seater since the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.
Severe disruption: M6 Lancashire southbound
M6 Lancashire southbound severe disruption, between J27 for A5209 and J26 for M58.
M6 Lancashire - Very slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 southbound between J27, A5209 (Standish) and J26, M58 (Orrell Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle.
'Brutal' sex attacker broke woman's jaw
A man who broke a woman's jaw during a "brutal" sex attack has been jailed for 10 years.
Sam Carrington, 23, of no fixed address, savagely assaulted the 33-year-old woman while attempting to rape her in Blackburn last September.
He previously admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed at Burnley Crown Court.
The assault, which the victim described as "horrific", has left her permanently disfigured, said police.
Plans for Heaton Park memorial for Somme dead
A permanent memorial for those who died in the Battle of the Somme has been designed for a Manchester park.
The mosaic-style tribute would feature more than 300 tiles which were made to mark the centenary in 2016 and could be placed in the city's Heaton Park,
The park was used as a training ground for Army recruits during World War One and later as a military hospital.
Manchester City Council drew up plans for the memorial which, if approved, could be installed in November.
Rail worker jailed over £10k cable theft
A rail worker's plan to steal a £10,000 reel of cable unravelled after a tracker on his getaway vehicle led police to the home of an accomplice.
Brendan Moloney, 36, of Thornton Road, Manchester, let himself into the unattended depot where he worked.
But a tracker fitted to the Network Rail van he used to move the cable took officers to the home of Anthony Patrick Lynch, 31, of The Hayes, Stockport.
The two men were sentenced after admitting theft at Chester Crown Court.
'Brutal' sex attacker broke woman's jaw
Gallagher agrees new Preston contract
Pensioner tried to import child sex doll
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) in Sproston Green and J19, A556 (Knutsford) in Cheshire, because of a broken down van.
Stoney named manager of Man Utd women
Former England captain Casey Stoney says she wants to "build a philosophy" after being named manager of Manchester United's women's team.
The former Liverpool defender, 36, won 130 caps and led the Great Britain team at the London 2012 Olympics.
United have been awarded a licence to join next season's Women's Championship, ending their 13-year absence from the senior women's game.
"This the biggest club in the world," said Stoney.
Plans for park tribute to Somme dead
Bolton sign ex-Blues midfielder Lowe
WW1 shell destroyed in Preston controlled explosion
A controlled explosion has been carried out on a World War One bomb found at a recycling centre.
It is believed the shell was delivered to the site at Recycling Lives, Preston, with other waste.
Liverpool Ladies boss Rogers leaves club
Eight hen harrier chicks discovered at Lancashire estate
Rare hen harrier chicks have hatched in a Lancashire beauty spot for the first time in three years.
Eight chicks were discovered by RSPB wardens inspecting two nests on the United Utilities-owned Bowland Estate in the Ribble Valley.
A single male hen harrier is responsible for feeding and tending the chicks in both nests.
The RSPB said it was "fantastic news" for the bird of prey which it said was on verge of extinction in England.
Labour to back safe standing
Labour has announced its backing for safe-standing at football grounds.
Clubs in England's top two tiers have been required by law to be all-seater since the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.
Supporter groups are pressing for safe standing to be introduced in "rail seats", which can be locked in an upright position.
In April some Liverpool fans visited Celtic's stadium to witness safe standing in action and said they found the experience "overwhelmingly positive".
The club has previously described the issue as "uniquely complex".
Shadow sports minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan is calling for decisions on safe-standing to be devolved to clubs, fans and safety authorities ahead of a parliamentary debate on 25 June.