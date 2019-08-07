BBC Local Live: North West of England

Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J23 for A640 and J22 for A672.

    M62 West Yorkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M62 westbound between J23, A640 (Huddersfield) and J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of a broken down vehicle.

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A537 Cheshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A537 Cheshire both ways severe disruption, between Bull-Hill-Lane and A54.

    A537 Cheshire - A537 Cat and Fiddle route closed between the Bull-Hill-Lane junction in Macclesfield and the A54 junction in Buxton, because of snow.

  4. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, between J22 for A672 and J24 for A629.

    M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor) and J24, A629 (Ainley Top), because of an accident.

  5. Drone footage shows extent of mill fire

    Video content

    Video caption: Drone footage shows extent of mill fire

    Drone footage shows extent of Stalybridge mill fire

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, between J13 for A572 and J15 for M61.

    M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 clockwise between J13, A572 (Worsley) and J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

  8. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, at J18 for A54 Middlewich.

    M6 Cheshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an accident.

  15. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A56 Lancashire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A56 Lancashire both ways severe disruption, between B6383 Barnoldswick Road and Chapel Street.

    A56 Lancashire - A56 Colne Road in Kelbrook blocked and slow traffic in both directions between the B6383 Barnoldswick Road junction and the Chapel Street junction, because of a fallen tree.

  16. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, between J19 for A556 and J20 for A50.

    M6 Cheshire - Slow traffic on M6 northbound between J19, A556 (Knutsford) and J20, A50 (Lymm Interchange), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened.

  17. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A57(M) Greater Manchester westbound

    BBC News Travel

    A57(M) Greater Manchester westbound severe accident, between A635 Mancunian Way and Sackville Street.

    A57(M) Greater Manchester - One lane blocked on A57(M) Mancunian Way westbound in Manchester between A635 Mancunian Way and Sackville Street, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

  18. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A672 West Yorkshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A672 West Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between Pike End Road and Coleridge Road.

    A672 West Yorkshire - A672 Oldham Road blocked in both directions between the Pike End Road junction in Ripponden and the Coleridge Road junction in Manchester, because of snow.

  19. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A640 Greater Manchester both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A640 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, between A640 Rochdale Road and Whitehead Street.

    A640 Greater Manchester - A640 Rochdale Road in Denshaw blocked in both directions between Denshaw Crossroads and the Whitehead Street junction, because of snow. Traffic is coping well.

  20. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, at J22 for A672.

    M62 West Yorkshire - Two lanes closed on M62 westbound at J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of an accident.

