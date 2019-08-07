BBC Local Live: North West of England

M6 Lancashire northbound severe accident, between J31 for A59 Preston New Road and J32 for M55 affecting J28 for B5256.
M6 Lancashire - Very slow traffic and long delays on M6 northbound between J31, A59 (Samlesbury) and J32, M55 (Broughton Interchange), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 1 hour 15 minutes. Congestion to J28, B5256 (Leyland).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M66 Greater Manchester southbound
BBC News Travel
M66 Greater Manchester southbound severe accident, at J1 for A56.
M66 Greater Manchester - M66 entry slip road closed southbound at J1, A56 (Ramsbottom), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: A6 Greater Manchester eastbound
BBC News Travel
A6 Greater Manchester eastbound severe accident, between A666 Bolton Road and A576 Broughton Road.
A6 Greater Manchester - A6 Broad Street in Manchester closed eastbound between Irlam O' Th' Heights Roundabout and the A576 Broughton Road junction, because of an accident involving one vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
How hot is it where you are?
Compare the temperature in your area to other locations in the UK and around the world.Read more
NHS Tracker: Check key targets in your area
Use our tracker to check whether your local services are meeting waiting-time targets for cancer, routine operations, A&E and mental health treatment.Read more
Icy weather closes roads
Allen Cook
BBC News
Yesterday's snow along with freezing conditions has led to the A537 and the A54 Cat and Fiddle roads being shut.
Gritters and snow ploughs are out treating and clearing routes in Cheshire and other areas.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J13 for A572 and J12 for M62.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise between J13, A572 (Worsley) and J12, M62 (Eccles Interchange), because of a broken down car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Bulger detective recalls mother's scream
A detective who investigated James Bulger's murder is still shocked by the crime 25 years on.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: M6 Lancashire northbound
M6 Lancashire northbound severe accident, between J31 for A59 Preston New Road and J32 for M55 affecting J28 for B5256.
M6 Lancashire - Very slow traffic and long delays on M6 northbound between J31, A59 (Samlesbury) and J32, M55 (Broughton Interchange), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 1 hour 15 minutes. Congestion to J28, B5256 (Leyland).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M66 Greater Manchester southbound
M66 Greater Manchester southbound severe accident, at J1 for A56.
M66 Greater Manchester - M66 entry slip road closed southbound at J1, A56 (Ramsbottom), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: A6 Greater Manchester eastbound
A6 Greater Manchester eastbound severe accident, between A666 Bolton Road and A576 Broughton Road.
A6 Greater Manchester - A6 Broad Street in Manchester closed eastbound between Irlam O' Th' Heights Roundabout and the A576 Broughton Road junction, because of an accident involving one vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
De Bruyne 'a Ballon d'Or contender'
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport
Kevin de Bruyne needs to win "lots of titles, especially the Champions League" to win the Ballon d'Or, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: A6068 Lancashire both ways
A6068 Lancashire both ways severe accident, between M65 J13 and A671 Whalley Road.
A6068 Lancashire - A6068 Barrowford Road closed between Nelson in Burnley and Padiham, because of snow and an accident involving five vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A676 Lancashire both ways
A676 Lancashire both ways severe disruption, at M66.
A676 Lancashire - A676 Bolton Road North in Ramsbottom blocked in both directions at Edenfield Junction, because of snow.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M65 Lancashire westbound
M65 Lancashire westbound severe disruption, at J6 for A678.
M65 Lancashire - M65 lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J6, A678 (Blackburn).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Southampton 0-2 Liverpool
Timothy Abraham
BBC Sport
Timothy Abraham
BBC Sport
Mauricio Pellegrino claims the "biggest defeat" his Southampton side suffered in their loss to Liverpool was to their "character".Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: A55 Cheshire eastbound
A55 Cheshire eastbound severe accident, between J38 A483 Wrexham Road and J39 A41 Sainsbury's.
A55 Cheshire - A55 in Chester closed and stationary traffic eastbound between J38, A483 (Posthouse roundabout) and J39, A41 (Sainsbury's), because of a multi-vehicle accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man Utd 'would not have scored for hours'
Man Utd could have played for 10 hours at Newcastle and not scored, said manager Jose Mourinho after a 1-0 loss at St James' Park.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M61 Lancashire southbound
M61 Lancashire southbound severe disruption, between J8 for A674 and J6 for A6027 De Haviland Way.
M61 Lancashire - Lane blocked on M61 southbound between J8, A674 (Chorley) and J6, A6027 (Horwich), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United
Greg O'Keeffe
BBC Sport
Greg O'Keeffe
BBC Sport
Newcastle win a Premier League home game for the first time since October with a surprise victory over second-placed Manchester United.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M62 Merseyside westbound
M62 Merseyside westbound severe disruption, at J6 for M57.
M62 Merseyside - M62 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic westbound at J6, M57 (Tarbock Island), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Manhunt after rape attempt on girl, 10
The victim was approached by a man in his 20s after she became separated from her friends.Read more