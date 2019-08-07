BBC Local Live: North West of England

Posted at 7:17 29 Jan 20187:17 29 Jan 2018Envelope updateSevere disruption: M61 Greater Manchester southboundBBC News TravelM61 Greater Manchester southbound severe disruption, between A666 St Peter's Way and J2 for A666.M61 Greater Manchester - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M61 Kearsley Spur southbound between A666 St Peter's Way and J2 A666, because of a broken down lorry.To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M61 Greater Manchester southbound
M61 Greater Manchester southbound severe disruption, between A666 St Peter's Way and J2 for A666.
M61 Greater Manchester - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M61 Kearsley Spur southbound between A666 St Peter's Way and J2 A666, because of a broken down lorry.
Players need protecting - Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants players protected more and plays down hope of a quadruple after victory at Cardiff.Read more
Severe disruption: M602 Greater Manchester eastbound
M602 Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, near J3 for A57 Regent Road.
M602 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M602 eastbound near J3, A57 (Regent Road Roundabout), because of a broken down coach.
Severe disruption: M57 Merseyside southbound
M57 Merseyside southbound severe disruption, between J7 for A5036 Dunnings Bridge Road and J6 for A506.
M57 Merseyside - One lane closed on M57 southbound between J7, A5036 (Switch Island) and J6, A506 (Kirkby), because of emergency repairs.
Fear over trusted trade website profiles
A BBC journalist was able to advertise as a handyman on trusted trade sites despite no experience.Read more
Fatal shooting police in misconduct probe
Senior officers face an inquiry after a man was killed during a Greater Manchester Police operation.Read more
Sunderland Ladies 0-3 Manchester City Women
Manchester City Women extend their 100 per cent record in all competitions with a classy away league win at Sunderland.Read more
Murder probe after man stabbed in bar
A manhunt is under way after the 23-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck in a bar in Lancashire.Read more
Woman found dead after house fire
The woman's body was found when firefighters were called to a home in Greater Manchester on Sunday.Read more
Chelsea Ladies 1-0 Everton Ladies
Everton miss a first-half penalty and are punished as Chelsea hit late to aid their Women's Super League One title bid.Read more
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, between J17 for A56 Prestwich and J18 for M62.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane blocked on M60 clockwise between J17, A56 (Prestwich) and J18, M62 (Simister Island), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well. In the roadworks area.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Sandbach and J18 for A54 Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 northbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M62 Cheshire both ways
M62 Cheshire both ways severe disruption, between J11 for A574 and J12 for M60.
M62 Cheshire - Very slow traffic on M62 in both directions between J11, A574 (Birchwood) and J12, M60 (Eccles Interchange), because of earlier incident. All lanes have been re-opened.
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J17 for A56 Prestwich.
M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane blocked on entry slip road clockwise at J17, A56 (Prestwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Turning alleys into communal gardens
On the case with the dog drone detectives
Severe accident: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound
M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe accident, between J21 for A640 and J22 for A672.
M62 Greater Manchester - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M62 eastbound between J21, A640 (Milnrow) and J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of an accident.
Severe accident: A671 Lancashire northbound
A671 Lancashire northbound severe accident, between A59 and Primrose Road.
A671 Lancashire - A671 in Clitheroe closed and very slow traffic northbound between the A59 junction and the Primrose Road junction, because of an accident involving a car.
Severe accident: M56 Cheshire westbound
M56 Cheshire westbound severe accident, between J8 for A556 and J9 for M6.
M56 Cheshire - Two lanes closed on M56 westbound between J8, A556 (Tatton) and J9, M6 (Lymm Interchange), because of an accident.
Severe accident: A635 Greater Manchester both ways
A635 Greater Manchester both ways severe accident, between Burman Street and Gransmoor Road.
A635 Greater Manchester - A635 Ashton Old Road in Fairfield closed in both directions between the Burman Street junction and the Gransmoor Road junction, because of an accident.
