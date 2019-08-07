Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

BBC Local Live: North West of England

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M61 Greater Manchester southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M61 Greater Manchester southbound severe disruption, between A666 St Peter's Way and J2 for A666.

    M61 Greater Manchester - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M61 Kearsley Spur southbound between A666 St Peter's Way and J2 A666, because of a broken down lorry.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M602 Greater Manchester eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M602 Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, near J3 for A57 Regent Road.

    M602 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M602 eastbound near J3, A57 (Regent Road Roundabout), because of a broken down coach.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M57 Merseyside southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M57 Merseyside southbound severe disruption, between J7 for A5036 Dunnings Bridge Road and J6 for A506.

    M57 Merseyside - One lane closed on M57 southbound between J7, A5036 (Switch Island) and J6, A506 (Kirkby), because of emergency repairs.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  11. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, between J17 for A56 Prestwich and J18 for M62.

    M60 Greater Manchester - One lane blocked on M60 clockwise between J17, A56 (Prestwich) and J18, M62 (Simister Island), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well. In the roadworks area.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  12. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Sandbach and J18 for A54 Middlewich.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 northbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a broken down vehicle.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  13. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M62 Cheshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Cheshire both ways severe disruption, between J11 for A574 and J12 for M60.

    M62 Cheshire - Very slow traffic on M62 in both directions between J11, A574 (Birchwood) and J12, M60 (Eccles Interchange), because of earlier incident. All lanes have been re-opened.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  14. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J17 for A56 Prestwich.

    M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane blocked on entry slip road clockwise at J17, A56 (Prestwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  15. Turning alleys into communal gardens

    Video content

    Video caption: Meet the group turning alleys into communal gardens

  16. On the case with the dog drone detectives

    Video content

    Video caption: A group of amateur pet detectives is tracking down hundreds of lost dogs

  17. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe accident, between J21 for A640 and J22 for A672.

    M62 Greater Manchester - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M62 eastbound between J21, A640 (Milnrow) and J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  18. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A671 Lancashire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    A671 Lancashire northbound severe accident, between A59 and Primrose Road.

    A671 Lancashire - A671 in Clitheroe closed and very slow traffic northbound between the A59 junction and the Primrose Road junction, because of an accident involving a car.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  19. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M56 Cheshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M56 Cheshire westbound severe accident, between J8 for A556 and J9 for M6.

    M56 Cheshire - Two lanes closed on M56 westbound between J8, A556 (Tatton) and J9, M6 (Lymm Interchange), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  20. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A635 Greater Manchester both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A635 Greater Manchester both ways severe accident, between Burman Street and Gransmoor Road.

    A635 Greater Manchester - A635 Ashton Old Road in Fairfield closed in both directions between the Burman Street junction and the Gransmoor Road junction, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 14
Navigate to the last page
Back to top