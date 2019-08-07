BBC Local Live: North West of England

Posted at 20:59 6 Nov 201720:59 6 Nov 2017Arena bomb victims' treatment 'delayed'Witnesses say only three paramedics entered the Manchester Arena foyer where the bomb exploded.Read morenext
Arena bomb victims' treatment 'delayed'
Witnesses say only three paramedics entered the Manchester Arena foyer where the bomb exploded.Read more
Severe accident: A577 Greater Manchester eastbound
A577 Greater Manchester eastbound severe accident, between A577 Tyldesley Road and Common Lane.
A577 Greater Manchester - A577 Shuttle Street in Tyldesley closed eastbound between the A577 Tyldesley Road junction and the Common Lane junction, because of a serious accident.
'People I saw earlier were now dead'
Witnesses say many of the seriously injured victims did not get expert medical help for more than an hour.
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, at J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at J19, A556 (Knutsford), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M6 Greater Manchester northbound
M6 Greater Manchester northbound severe disruption, between J26 for M58 and J27 for A5209.
M6 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J26, M58 (Orrell Interchange) and J27, A5209 (Standish), because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area.
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J17 for A56 Prestwich and J15 for M61.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane blocked on M60 anticlockwise between J17, A56 (Prestwich) and J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J20 for A664 Manchester New Road.
M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane closed on exit slip road clockwise at J20, A664 (Higher Blackley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J19, A556 (Knutsford), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J16 for A666 and J15 for M61.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 anticlockwise between J16, A666 (Pendlebury) and J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange). Traffic is coping well.
Guiseley 0-0 Accrington Stanley
Guiseley take League Two high-fliers Accrington Stanley to an FA Cup replay after a goalless stalemate.Read more
Woking 1-1 Bury
National League side Woking recover from conceding a goal inside 42 seconds to earn an FA Cup first-round replay against Bury.Read more
Hillsborough activist 'had death threats'
Phil Scraton talks to the Desert Island Discs show about his fight to help uncover the truth about the disaster.Read more
Hit-and-run victim 'was funny and kind'
The driver "sped off" while bystanders tried to help Matthew Bradley from Glenavy, police say.Read more
Severe accident: A5102 Greater Manchester both ways
A5102 Greater Manchester both ways severe accident, between Clutha Road and The Crescent.
A5102 Greater Manchester - A5102 Bramhall Lane in Davenport closed in both directions between the Clutha Road junction and The Crescent junction, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J18 for A54 Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - M6 exit slip road blocked southbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J18 for A54 Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - All traffic being temporarily held and debris on the road on M6 southbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich).
Severe accident: M6 Greater Manchester southbound
M6 Greater Manchester southbound severe accident, at J26 for M58.
M6 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound at J26, M58 (Orrell Interchange), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M6 Greater Manchester southbound
M6 Greater Manchester southbound severe accident, at J26 for M58.
M6 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M6 southbound at J26, M58 (Orrell Interchange), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M62 Merseyside eastbound
M62 Merseyside eastbound severe accident, between J7 for A57 Warrington Road and J8 for Burtonwood Road.
M62 Merseyside - Two lanes closed on M62 eastbound between J7, A57 (Rainhill Stoops) and J8 Burtonwood Road, because of an accident.
Severe accident: A552 Merseyside both ways
A552 Merseyside both ways severe accident, between Ball's Road East and Victoria Road.
A552 Merseyside - A552 Borough Road in Birkenhead closed in both directions between the Ball's Road East junction and the Victoria Road junction, because of an accident.
