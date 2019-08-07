Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

BBC Local Live: North West of England

All times stated are UK

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A577 Greater Manchester eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A577 Greater Manchester eastbound severe accident, between A577 Tyldesley Road and Common Lane.

    A577 Greater Manchester - A577 Shuttle Street in Tyldesley closed eastbound between the A577 Tyldesley Road junction and the Common Lane junction, because of a serious accident.

  3. 'People I saw earlier were now dead'

    Video content

    Video caption: Manchester attack: Witnesses say they shouted for paramedics

    Witnesses say many of the seriously injured victims did not get expert medical help for more than an hour.

  4. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, at J19 for A556.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at J19, A556 (Knutsford), because of an accident.

  5. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Greater Manchester northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Greater Manchester northbound severe disruption, between J26 for M58 and J27 for A5209.

    M6 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J26, M58 (Orrell Interchange) and J27, A5209 (Standish), because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area.

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J17 for A56 Prestwich and J15 for M61.

    M60 Greater Manchester - One lane blocked on M60 anticlockwise between J17, A56 (Prestwich) and J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

  7. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J20 for A664 Manchester New Road.

    M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane closed on exit slip road clockwise at J20, A664 (Higher Blackley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

  8. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J19 for A556.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J19, A556 (Knutsford), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

  9. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J16 for A666 and J15 for M61.

    M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 anticlockwise between J16, A666 (Pendlebury) and J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange). Traffic is coping well.

  11. Woking 1-1 Bury

    Woking

    National League side Woking recover from conceding a goal inside 42 seconds to earn an FA Cup first-round replay against Bury.

  14. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A5102 Greater Manchester both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A5102 Greater Manchester both ways severe accident, between Clutha Road and The Crescent.

    A5102 Greater Manchester - A5102 Bramhall Lane in Davenport closed in both directions between the Clutha Road junction and The Crescent junction, because of an accident.

  15. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J18 for A54 Middlewich.

    M6 Cheshire - M6 exit slip road blocked southbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

  16. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J18 for A54 Middlewich.

    M6 Cheshire - All traffic being temporarily held and debris on the road on M6 southbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich).

  17. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Greater Manchester southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Greater Manchester southbound severe accident, at J26 for M58.

    M6 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound at J26, M58 (Orrell Interchange), because of an accident.

  18. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Greater Manchester southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Greater Manchester southbound severe accident, at J26 for M58.

    M6 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M6 southbound at J26, M58 (Orrell Interchange), because of an accident.

  19. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M62 Merseyside eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Merseyside eastbound severe accident, between J7 for A57 Warrington Road and J8 for Burtonwood Road.

    M62 Merseyside - Two lanes closed on M62 eastbound between J7, A57 (Rainhill Stoops) and J8 Burtonwood Road, because of an accident.

  20. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A552 Merseyside both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A552 Merseyside both ways severe accident, between Ball's Road East and Victoria Road.

    A552 Merseyside - A552 Borough Road in Birkenhead closed in both directions between the Ball's Road East junction and the Victoria Road junction, because of an accident.

