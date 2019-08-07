BBC Local Live: North West of England

M6 Merseyside southbound severe disruption, between J23 for A580 and J22 for A49 affecting J26 for M58.
M6 Merseyside - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J23, A580 (Haydock) and J22, A49 (Newton Le Willows), because of debris on the road. Congestion to J26, M58 (Orrell Interchange).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between J23 for A640 and J22 for A672.
M62 West Yorkshire - Lane closed and very slow traffic on M62 westbound between J23, A640 (Huddersfield) in Outlane and J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor) in West Yorkshire, because of an accident. Travel time is around 20 minutes.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
M6 Lancashire southbound severe accident, between J28 for B5256 and J27 for A5209.
M6 Lancashire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J28, B5256 (Leyland) and J27, A5209 (Standish), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, between J11 for A57 and J10 for B5214 affecting J15 for M61.
M60 Greater Manchester - Very slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise between J11, A57 (Barton) and J10, B5214 (Trafford Centre), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Burnley 1-0 Newcastle United
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport
Sean Dyche marks his fifth anniversary in charge of Burnley with three points as Jeff Hendrick's second Premier League goal of the season sinks Newcastle.Read more
Boy's shopping centre fall 'was accident'
The teenager suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital after the fall from a bridge.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Merseyside southbound
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
Victim of fake army major 'ashamed'
A widow has told how she sent thousands of pounds to a fake British Army major who claimed he was stationed in Baghdad. Val McKie from Formby met the man through online dating.
Why Unsworth should get the Everton job - Phil Neville
Phil Neville
MOTD2 pundit and former Everton captain
Phil Neville
MOTD2 pundit and former Everton captain
Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth has the qualities needed to be appointed permanently, says former Toffees captain Phil Neville.Read more
Severe accident: M6 Cumbria southbound
M6 Cumbria southbound severe accident, between J36 for A590 and J35 for A601.
M6 Cumbria - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J36, A590 (Kirkby Lonsdale) and J35 A601(M) Carnforth, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Everton Ladies 0-2 Arsenal Women
Managerless Arsenal Women score in each half to beat Everton Ladies and pick up their first league win since the opening day.Read more
Eric Morecambe's creepy clown makeover
The scary makeover appeared on the statue of Morecambe's most famous son.Read more
Manchester City Women 3-1 Birmingham City Ladies
James Law
BBC Sport
James Law
BBC Sport
Manchester City Women score two stoppage time goals as they recover to beat Birmingham City Ladies and preserve their 100% start.Read more
Boy critical after shopping centre fall
The teenager suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital after the fall from a bridge.Read more
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe accident, between J15 for M61 and J17 for A56 Prestwich.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and slow traffic on M60 clockwise between J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange) and J17, A56 (Prestwich), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach.
M6 Cheshire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Acid attack on nightclub doormen
Two men are receiving treatment for burns after the attack in the early hours of Sunday morning.Read more
Severe accident: A59 Lancashire both ways
A59 Lancashire both ways severe accident, at A6 Stanley Street.
A59 Lancashire - A59 New Hall Lane in Preston closed and slow traffic in both directions at the A6 Stanley Street junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man found dead in blaze-hit flat
A second person was injured in the blaze in the Walton area of Liverpool.Read more
Severe accident: M6 Lancashire southbound
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
Mum's plea to end 'no grass' gun culture
Becky Holmes
Producer, Inside Out
Becky Holmes
Producer, Inside Out
Yusuf Sonko's family believes a code of silence is preventing the 18-year-old's killers being caught.Read more
Lawro's predictions v Anderson & Moeen
Mark Lawrenson takes on England cricketers Moeen Ali and James Anderson in the next round of Premier League matches.Read more