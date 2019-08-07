BBC Local Live: North West of England

M6 Cumbria southbound severe disruption, between J36 for A590 and J35 for A601.
M6 Cumbria - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J36, A590 (Kirkby Lonsdale) and J35 A601(M) Carnforth.
Severe accident: M6 Lancashire northbound
M6 Lancashire northbound severe accident, between J35 for A601 and J36 for A590.
M6 Lancashire - M6 closed and queuing traffic northbound between J35 A601(M) Carnforth and J36, A590 (Kirkby Lonsdale), because of an accident. Diversion in operation - Northbound - Exit at J35 and take the A601(M). Exit at J35a and take the A6 N/B. Then take the A590 to re-join at J36.
Severe disruption: M58 Lancashire westbound
M58 Lancashire westbound severe disruption, between J3 for A570 and J1 for .
M58 Lancashire - One lane closed on M58 westbound between J3, A570 (Bickerstaffe) and J1, Kirkby, because of police training exercise. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: A562 Merseyside eastbound
A562 Merseyside eastbound severe accident, between Greenbank Road and Church Road.
A562 Merseyside - A562 Smithdown Road in Liverpool closed eastbound between the Greenbank Road junction and the Church Road junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Severe disruption: A5027 Merseyside both ways
A5027 Merseyside both ways severe disruption, between Lingdale Road and Tollemache Road.
A5027 Merseyside - A5027 Upton Road in Birkenhead closed in both directions between the Lingdale Road junction and the Tollemache Road junction, because of a police incident.
Severe accident: M6 Cumbria southbound
M6 Cumbria southbound severe accident, between J36 for A590 and J35 for A601.
M6 Cumbria - Very slow traffic on M6 southbound between J36, A590 (Kirkby Lonsdale) and J35 A601(M) Carnforth, because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
Severe accident: A5038 Merseyside both ways
A5038 Merseyside both ways severe accident, between Upper Duke Street and A561 Greenland Street.
A5038 Merseyside - A5038 Great George Street in Liverpool closed in both directions between the Upper Duke Street junction and the A561 Greenland Street junction, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach.
M6 Cheshire - Queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of an earlier overturned vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J7 for A56.
M60 Greater Manchester - M60 exit slip road closed clockwise at J7, A56 (Stretford), because of Manchester Marathon.
Severe accident: M53 Merseyside southbound
M53 Merseyside southbound severe accident, between J3 for A552 and J4 for A5137.
M53 Merseyside - One lane closed on M53 southbound between J3, A552 (Woodchurch) and J4, A5137 (Bebington), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M6 Lancashire southbound
M6 Lancashire southbound severe accident, between J27 for A5209 and J26 for M58.
M6 Lancashire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 southbound between J27, A5209 (Standish) and J26, M58 (Orrell Interchange), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, at J18 for A54 Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a broken down vehicle.
