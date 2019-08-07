Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

BBC Local Live: North West of England

  2. Marathon man chalks up another milestone

    Bob Dale

    BBC Live reporter

    Six months after completing the London Marathon, a disabled man from Shorne has notched up another long-distance triumph.

    Video content

    Video caption: Marathon man chalks up another milestone

  4. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A562 Merseyside eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A562 Merseyside eastbound severe accident, between Greenbank Road and Church Road.

    A562 Merseyside - A562 Smithdown Road in Liverpool closed eastbound between the Greenbank Road junction and the Church Road junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.

  5. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A5027 Merseyside both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A5027 Merseyside both ways severe disruption, between Lingdale Road and Tollemache Road.

    A5027 Merseyside - A5027 Upton Road in Birkenhead closed in both directions between the Lingdale Road junction and the Tollemache Road junction, because of a police incident.

  6. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Cumbria southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cumbria southbound severe accident, between J36 for A590 and J35 for A601.

    M6 Cumbria - Very slow traffic on M6 southbound between J36, A590 (Kirkby Lonsdale) and J35 A601(M) Carnforth, because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.

  9. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cumbria southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cumbria southbound severe disruption, between J36 for A590 and J35 for A601.

    M6 Cumbria - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J36, A590 (Kirkby Lonsdale) and J35 A601(M) Carnforth.

  10. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Lancashire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Lancashire northbound severe accident, between J35 for A601 and J36 for A590.

    M6 Lancashire - M6 closed and queuing traffic northbound between J35 A601(M) Carnforth and J36, A590 (Kirkby Lonsdale), because of an accident. Diversion in operation - Northbound - Exit at J35 and take the A601(M). Exit at J35a and take the A6 N/B. Then take the A590 to re-join at J36.

  11. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M58 Lancashire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M58 Lancashire westbound severe disruption, between J3 for A570 and J1 for .

    M58 Lancashire - One lane closed on M58 westbound between J3, A570 (Bickerstaffe) and J1, Kirkby, because of police training exercise. Traffic is coping well.

  13. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A5038 Merseyside both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A5038 Merseyside both ways severe accident, between Upper Duke Street and A561 Greenland Street.

    A5038 Merseyside - A5038 Great George Street in Liverpool closed in both directions between the Upper Duke Street junction and the A561 Greenland Street junction, because of an accident.

  14. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach.

    M6 Cheshire - Queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of an earlier overturned vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.

  15. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J7 for A56.

    M60 Greater Manchester - M60 exit slip road closed clockwise at J7, A56 (Stretford), because of Manchester Marathon.

  16. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M53 Merseyside southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M53 Merseyside southbound severe accident, between J3 for A552 and J4 for A5137.

    M53 Merseyside - One lane closed on M53 southbound between J3, A552 (Woodchurch) and J4, A5137 (Bebington), because of an accident.

  18. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Lancashire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Lancashire southbound severe accident, between J27 for A5209 and J26 for M58.

    M6 Lancashire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 southbound between J27, A5209 (Standish) and J26, M58 (Orrell Interchange), because of an accident.

  20. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, at J18 for A54 Middlewich.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a broken down vehicle.

