BBC Local Live: Lancashire

Live updates from Lancashire have finished for the day, but we will be back from 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the region. You can still contact us via email , Facebook or Twitter.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates from Lancashire have finished for the day, but we will be back from 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the region.
You can still contact us via email, Facebook or Twitter.
Weather: Dry and clear overnight
BBC Weather
A few showers will linger overnight, but many places will stay dry with some clear spells.
Some mist or fog patches are possible by dawn in sheltered spots. Lows tonight of 7C.
More from BBC Weather
High-vis hitch-hiker's bus cuts protest
A protestor has taken up hitch-hiking in a high-vis jacket to protest cuts to his local rural bus service.
Duncan Foster dons a reflective vest which reads "lift please, no buses" as he attempts to thumb down rides Whittington, Lancashire.
The local bus service has been cut from 111 buses per week to just one a day during term time.
Lancashire County Council said it could no longer afford to subsidise rural bus services in today's economic climate.
'Knife-wielding clown' leaves man with serious hand injuries
A tradesman who tackled a knife-wielding man dressed as a clown says he has suffered serious hand injuries.
Simon Chinery, 28, of Blackburn, pictured, told the BBC his right hand has been left unusable after the attack, and he can no longer work as a joiner.
He said doctors had told him there is only a "one in a million" chance of making a full recovery.
Lancashire Police has launched an investigation into Sunday night's incident on Haslingden Road, Blackburn.
Latest headlines for Lancashire
Thieves tunnel into Nelson snooker club
Thieves broke into a snooker hall in Nelson after tunnelling into the building.
They stole money from several gaming machines after drilling through three layers of bricks at the Alexandra Snooker Club on Holme Street.
Police say the incident happened sometime between 22:30 on Sunday and 11:15 on Monday.
Owner Keith Ormerod says it has left him shaken.
Missing prisoner arrested in Manchester
A prisoner who absconded from HMP Kirkham has been arrested in Manchester.
Christopher Hannon, 58, originally from Blackley in Manchester, is serving a life sentence for robbery.
He disappeared from open prison on 1 October.
Football: Blackburn celebrate Dalglish arrival anniversary
Andy Bayes
Reporter, BBC Radio Lancashire
It is the 25th anniversary since Scotland and Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish was installed as manager of Blackburn Rovers.
Dalglish guided the club to the ultimate domestic prize in 1995 by winning the Premier League title - the only town club to do so.
Rovers' success was even more remarkable as they were owned by local steel merchant Jack Walker.
You can listen to a BBC Radio Lancashire special from 18:00.
Cricket: Jones relishing Lancashire 'challenge'
Scott Read
BBC North West cricket commentator
Lancashire cricketer Rob Jones has described signing his first professional deal as a 'dream come true'.
The 20-year-old made his debut for Lancashire this season and follows Luke Procter and Matt Parkinson by agreeing new contracts.
The batsman says he is relishing the "challenge" of trying to claim a regular place in the first team.
Sex attack suspect captured on CCTV
Police investigating the sexual assault of a woman in her own home have released CCTV images of a suspect.
The offender is described as possibly Asian, in his late twenties, between 5ft 2ins (1.6m) to 5ft 5ins (1.7m) tall with a moustache and stubble.
He was wearing a baseball cap, a dark jacket and white Nike trainers with red laces.
Lancashire Police are linking the incident to two others in Nelson and Barrowford in July and August.
Weather: Staying dry with sunny spells
BBC Weather
There will be some decent periods of sunshine in the west this afternoon, with a chance of showers over the Pennines.
Many places will stay dry tonight with some clear spells.
The odd patch of mist or fog is possible by dawn in sheltered spots. Lows will drop to 7C during the early hours.
More from BBC Weather
Football: Briggs replaces Creighton at Southport
BBC Sport
National League side Southport have appointed Keith Briggs as assistant manager to replace Mark Creighton.
Former Fleetwood midfielder Briggs, 34, worked with manager Steve Burr, who took over last month, during his time at Stalybridge Celtic and Kidderminster.
He has been manager at Stalybridge and New Mills in non-league.
The Sandgrounders sit bottom of the league with nine points from their opening 15 games.
Campaign group fears wider impact of library closure
A campaign group trying to save Whalley Library has written a letter to culture secretary Karen Bradley to express their concerns over the impact it will have on the village.
Ms Bradley has been contacted by the Conservative MP for Wyre and Preston North, Ben Wallace, and is considering whether to call for a local inquiry.
Lancashire County Council has confirmed more than 20 libraries will close as part of its plans to make £200m savings by 2020.
Latest headlines for Lancashire
Fancy a chat and run?
In the week of World Mental Health Day, England Athletics and the charity Mind are encouraging people to #runandtalk to improve their mental wellbeing.
People are being urged to run one mile or further and to chat with friends, family, colleagues or other runners.
Find out more about the event and how you can get involved here.
You can find out more about getting into running with our special guide.
Stadium celebration to mark life of young Preston supporter
Lancashire Evening Post
Preston supporters have been asked to join in a minute's applause for a football-mad teenager who died after a suspected hit-and-run.
Man injured in scuffle with clown knifeman
A man was injured after another man wearing a clown costume threatened him with a knife.
The 28-year-old was attacked on Haslingden Road in Blackburn.
He suffered injuries to his fingers after trying to grab the knife, Lancashire Police said.
He was initially taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital before being transferred to Royal Preston Hospital.
No arrests were made following Sunday evening's attack.
Read more about the creepy clown craze sweeping the country
Cricket: Jones agrees new Lancashire contract
BBC Sport
Lancashire batsman Rob Jones has signed his first professional contract with the club.
The 20-year-old opener made his debut for the Red Rose in August and hit hismaiden century later that month at Old Trafford against Middlesex.
Lancashire have also announced 21-year-old bowler Danny Lamb has agreed his first deal.
Latest headlines for Lancashire
Images released of Colne sex assault intruder suspect
Police investigating the sexual assault of a woman in her own home have released CCTV images of a suspect.
The woman was confronted in her bedroom in Colne by a man who had got into the house through a window, police said.
He grabbed the victim by the face and tried to remove her clothes before committing a serious sexual assault in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Det Ch Insp Gary Brooks said it was an "extremely shocking, predatory and sinister attack".