Storm Eunice hits South East - live updates

  1. All Covid testing centres across East Sussex closed

    East Sussex County Council has closed all Covid testing centres across the county due to the extreme weather.

    The council has apologised and says its centres will be reopened tomorrow.

  2. AA warns against driving

    AA
    The AA has warned motorists not to drive while the storm passes through the South East.

    Edmund King, AA president, warned: “With the Red warning extended to London and the South East we are still urging people to only travel when absolutely essential and most people are following our advice.

    "However, being cocooned in your car can lead to a false sense of security and safety.

    "Some of the roads may look safe now but the impending storm can bring carnage. Fifty trees have blown down in Surrey in the last two days even before this red warning has kicked in. Fallen trees and falling debris are likely to bring a danger to life."

  3. Travel warnings in South East as strong winds hit region

    Ferries
    Warnings have been issued for people intending to travel in the South East as Storm Eunice hits the region.

    The alerts come as the Met Office issued a new red warning for wind - the highest level - to cover the South East from 10.00 GMT until 15:00.

    Ferries between Dover and Calais are suspended, the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge is closed, and warnings have been issued over driving high vehicles.

    A Kent transport official said driving conditions "will likely be dangerous".

    Read more here.

  6. The story so far...

    QE2 bridge
    Storm Eunice has hit the South East causing disruption across the region.

    • The Met Office has issued a new red warning for wind - the highest level - to cover London, the South East and parts of the east of England from 10:00 GMT until 15:00
    • Forecasters say Eunice could be one of the worst UK storms in three decades
    • Sussex Police has urged the public to avoid travelling if they can and stay at home when winds reach top speeds
