Storm Eunice hits South East - live updates

The AA has warned motorists not to drive while the storm passes through the South East.

Edmund King, AA president, warned: “With the Red warning extended to London and the South East we are still urging people to only travel when absolutely essential and most people are following our advice.

"However, being cocooned in your car can lead to a false sense of security and safety.

"Some of the roads may look safe now but the impending storm can bring carnage. Fifty trees have blown down in Surrey in the last two days even before this red warning has kicked in. Fallen trees and falling debris are likely to bring a danger to life."