The turnout for the local elections in Maidstone was 21.4%, a spokesperson for Maidstone Borough Council has told the BBC.
A photograph of the count taking place at Kent County Showground in Detling shows a pile of sacks in the middle of the room - the brown ones are unused ballots.
Green and Conservative gains in Hastings
Huw Oxburgh
Local Democracy Reporter
The Green Party have gained a seat in Hastings, with Julia Hilton taking Old Hastings, previously held by an independent.
The Conservatives have also taken the Baird seat from Labour, with Rob Cooke ousting sitting councillor Gary Davies by 72 votes.
Labour have held the seats of Braybrooke, Central St Leonards and Hollington, while the Conservatives have held Ashdown and Maze Hill.
Tories hold Cheriton Sandgate & Hythe East
Rory Cassian Love has kept his seat on Kent County Council for Cheriton Sandgate & Hythe East with 42% of the vote.
The Tories have won four of the five seats so far declared in the county.
First results in for Kent county elections
The first results are in for Kent County Council with the Conservatives holding on to seats in Romney Marsh and Folkestone West, while in Hythe West, they have gained one previously held by the Green Party.
Meanwhile, in Folkestone East, Labour has gained a seat from the Tories.
Kent County Council will see a total of 80 councillors elected from 71 divisions after voters went to the polls on Thursday.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from BBC South East.
Throughout the afternoon we will be bringing you the latest results, reaction and analysis following local elections in Kent, Sussex and Surrey.
