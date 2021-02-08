South East snow: Live updates

Drivers should only travel if "absolutely essential", Kent County Council said.

Highways manager Toby Howe said roads would be hazardous, despite the work of teams of gritting lorries across the county.

He said a "lack of traffic on the road" was making it harder to keep surfaces ice-free.

A "horrendous" amount of salt had been spread on the roads, but "it needs the traffic to then run over that salt to aggravate it, which manages to melt the ice on the road".

"We have a lot of slippery roads due to the salt not actually doing what it is supposed to," he added.

He advised anyone who has to travel to allow extra time and take warm clothes, adding: "Prepare for the worst and hopefully it will be better than the worst."

Potential hazards included abandoned cars and snow drifts, he said.