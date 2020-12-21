We'll be bringing you the latest developments as France closes its border with the UK for 48 hours. You can find BBC South East on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . Listen live to BBC Radio Kent .
The prime minister will chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee later after France closed its border with the UK for 48 hours.
The move, announced on Sunday, means no lorries or ferry passengers will be able to sail from the port of Dover.
France said the action was necessary because of the prevalence of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK.
Countries including Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Irish Republic, Turkey and Canada are suspending UK flights.
Kent
Police has put Operation Stack into force on the M20 towards Dover to queue
lorries caught up in the disruption.
The
coast-bound carriageway of the motorway has been shut between Junctions 8 and
11 as a "contingency measure", the force said.
UK calls emergency meeting as Europe shuts doors
Dover is severely disrupted after France closed its border over fears about a new coronavirus variant.Read more
