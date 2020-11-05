Closed shop
  1. Covid: New care home visits guidance in England defended by minister

    New guidance for care homes in England will give people "more opportunities to see loved ones in a safe way", the care minister and Faversham MP, Helen Whately, has said.

    She said the government had to strike a balance to allow visits during lockdown but also keep residents and staff safe.

    It is suggested care homes introduce Covid-secure floor-to-ceiling screens, visiting pods or window visits.

    However, charities and Labour have criticised the government for advising measures that won't be practical.

  2. Things you can still do in England's new lockdown

    Lockdown number two is not as strict as the one in spring. What can you still do?

  3. Second lockdown: Warning not to host private Bonfire Night events

    Brighton and Hove City Council is calling on people not to host private Bonfire Night events this year amid the second lockdown in England.

    The restrictions, which started today, ban seeing people in their gardens unless they are in their support bubble.

    East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is also asking people not to take risks, over worries of extra pressures being placed on the NHS and other emergency services.

    All public firework displays and Bonfire Night celebrations in Sussex have been cancelled, the city council said in a statement.

    The co-chairperson of the city council’s tourism, equalities, communities and culture committee, Councillor Steph Powell said: “It’s a real shame, but this Bonfire Night it’s vital that we put the battle against coronavirus first.

    “I know so many of us will want to mark this occasion, but please do not invite friends or family over.

  4. Scenes from last orders before lockdown in Brighton

    People in Brighton and Hove were among those letting their hair down before England's lockdown came into effect, as the hospitality industry shut down at 22:00 GMT last night.

    Pictures from around the city showed crowds in the streets.

  7. Covid-19: Good morning from BBC South East live

    Good morning from the team at BBC South East live.

    You join us on the day that England starts its second national lockdown for at least four weeks.

    We'll be bringing you all the latest developments throughout the day.

