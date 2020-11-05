New guidance for care homes in England will give people "more opportunities to see loved ones in a safe way", the care minister and Faversham MP, Helen Whately, has said.

She said the government had to strike a balance to allow visits during lockdown but also keep residents and staff safe.

It is suggested care homes introduce Covid-secure floor-to-ceiling screens, visiting pods or window visits.

However, charities and Labour have criticised the government for advising measures that won't be practical.

