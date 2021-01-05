Tom
Tugendhat, the Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling told BBC Radio Kent he felt “incredibly sad" to support the lockdown but it was “necessary”.
“Sadly,
it is very clear to me, having spoken to many medical professionals yesterday and
to people that run our hospitals, that this is absolutely necessary if we are going to keep space in our hospitals
for people who aren’t suffering from Covid, who need medical treatment.
"That is what we are also talking about,
not just about Covid. If you break your leg, if you have a heart attack, if you
have cancer treatment and it’s ongoing, you need our hospitals and our medical
services to work,” he said.
But it doesn't mean that a national instruction to close the doors was automatic. Or indeed that new lockdowns in England and Scotland aren't still dramatic and painful.
With tightening up in Wales and Northern Ireland too, the spread of coronavirus this winter has been faster than governments' attempts to keep up with it - leaving leaders with little choice but to take more of our choices away.
There is much that's an echo of March. Work, school, life outside the home will be constrained in so many ways, with terrible and expensive side-effects for the economy.
This time, it's already spluttering - restrictions being turned on and off for months have starved so much trade of vital business.
But there's a lot that's different too. After so long, the public is less forgiving of the actions taken, and there is frustration particularly over last-minute changes for schools; fatigue too with having to live under such limits.
People in all of England must now stay at home except for a handful of permitted reasons, as a new lockdown begins.
Schools have closed to most pupils until at least mid-February.
PM Boris Johnson warned the coming weeks would be the hardest yet.
It comes after the UK reported a record 58,784 cases on Monday, as well as a further 407 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
What is happening with schools?
Schools across England are to teach most pupils remotely until at least February half-term.Read more
Analysis: Lockdown
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
By 8pm on Monday it felt inevitable.
