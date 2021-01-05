Tom Tugendhat, the Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling told BBC Radio Kent he felt “incredibly sad" to support the lockdown but it was “necessary”.

“Sadly, it is very clear to me, having spoken to many medical professionals yesterday and to people that run our hospitals, that this is absolutely necessary if we are going to keep space in our hospitals for people who aren’t suffering from Covid, who need medical treatment.

"That is what we are also talking about, not just about Covid. If you break your leg, if you have a heart attack, if you have cancer treatment and it’s ongoing, you need our hospitals and our medical services to work,” he said.