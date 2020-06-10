Coronavirus: South East live updates

Kent County Council (KCC) could hold a referendum on increasing council tax bills across the 12 districts unless it receives more Government cash, councillors have said.

KCC continues to lobby Whitehall officials for funding to cover a £50m “black hole” forecast in County Hall’s budget over the next 12 months.

Calls have been made by KCC’s Labour group leader Dara Farrell to “leave everything on the table” as councillors examined the financial impact of Covid-19 on Kent councils during a virtual meeting.

At the scrutiny meeting, he asked KCC’s finance cabinet member, councillor Peter Oakford (Con): “Nobody wants to see council tax increased, but would you consider threatening a referendum on the council tax increase threshold?

“When councils have done that previously, suddenly Government has been able to find them some more money.”

Councillor Oakford did not rule out the move as he reiterated that there were no financial “sacred cows” being offered to the county council by Whitehall officials.

The deputy leader said: “I would support it, but I can’t speak for the leader or other cabinet members. I think we are in such a position where we will have to challenge the Government.”

On council tax, a referendum must be held if bills are likely to rise by 6% or more. Band C homes across Kent saw bills rise by £46 to £1,201 this financial year.

KCC scrutiny committee chairman, councillor Andy Booth (Con), described the economic pressures faced by Kent councils as “monster” during the two-hour virtual public meeting.