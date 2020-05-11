Visualisation of coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus: South East live updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Kent, BBC Sussex and BBC Surrey.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. New cycle lane during coronavirus pandemic

    Temporary cycle lane in Brighton and Hove
    Copyright: Eddie Mitchell

    A new temporary cycle lane has been put in place on the A270 Old Shoreham Road in Brighton and Hove as the government encourages more of us to travel by bike during the coronavirus pandemic.

    The cycle lane has been painted from the junction with Hangleton Road in west Hove to The Drive where it will meet with the existing cycle lane network, Brighton and Hove City Council said.

    The new cycle lane is about 1.7 miles in long, in both directions - 3.4 miles in total.

    Residents' access to drives along the route will be unaffected, a council spokesman said.

  4. Good morning from the Coronavirus: South East live team

    Good morning and welcome again to another day focusing on coronavirus developments across the South East.

    Our live coverage has resumed and we'll be bringing you the latest news until 17:00 BST.

    If you think there’s a story we should be covering, you can email us or contact us via Facebook and Twitter.

Back to top