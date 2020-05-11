Coronavirus: South East live updates

A new temporary cycle lane has been put in place on the A270 Old Shoreham Road in Brighton and Hove as the government encourages more of us to travel by bike during the coronavirus pandemic. The cycle lane has been painted from the junction with Hangleton Road in west Hove to The Drive where it will meet with the existing cycle lane network, Brighton and Hove City Council said. The new cycle lane is about 1.7 miles in long, in both directions - 3.4 miles in total. Residents' access to drives along the route will be unaffected, a council spokesman said.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Premier League facing decisive week
By Dan Roan
BBC sports editor
The Premier League is set for a decisive few days in establishing whether it is possible to resume and complete the current season.Read more
New cycle lane during coronavirus pandemic
A new temporary cycle lane has been put in place on the A270 Old Shoreham Road in Brighton and Hove as the government encourages more of us to travel by bike during the coronavirus pandemic.
The cycle lane has been painted from the junction with Hangleton Road in west Hove to The Drive where it will meet with the existing cycle lane network, Brighton and Hove City Council said.
The new cycle lane is about 1.7 miles in long, in both directions - 3.4 miles in total.
Residents' access to drives along the route will be unaffected, a council spokesman said.
How lockdown will change now
With the government easing some restrictions, how will social and work life be different?Read more
Good morning from the Coronavirus: South East live team
Good morning and welcome again to another day focusing on coronavirus developments across the South East.
Our live coverage has resumed and we'll be bringing you the latest news until 17:00 BST.
If you think there’s a story we should be covering, you can email us or contact us via Facebook and Twitter.