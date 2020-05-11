Coronavirus: South East live updates

Eddie Mitchell Copyright: Eddie Mitchell

A new temporary cycle lane has been put in place on the A270 Old Shoreham Road in Brighton and Hove as the government encourages more of us to travel by bike during the coronavirus pandemic.

The cycle lane has been painted from the junction with Hangleton Road in west Hove to The Drive where it will meet with the existing cycle lane network, Brighton and Hove City Council said.

The new cycle lane is about 1.7 miles in long, in both directions - 3.4 miles in total.

Residents' access to drives along the route will be unaffected, a council spokesman said.