Coronavirus: South East live updates

  3. Sussex Police issue 45 coronavirus-related fines

    Police officers
    Copyright: BBC

    Sussex Police issued 45 fines to people who flouted coronavirus restrictions on Saturday, mostly to people who said they were bored and “fancied a day at the beach”, the force said.

    Fines were issued at popular seaside spots including Birling Gap, Seven Sisters, Camber Sands and Brighton. Others who received penalties included those who travelled to family or friends’ birthday parties.

    Sussex Police said seven fines went to parents in the last week after their children, aged 15 to 17, were taken home after meeting up with their friends and refused to follow officers’ advice.

    Chief Superintendent Jane Derrick said: “Now is certainly not the time to attend parties, travel to family and friends for birthday celebrations or make a long journey for a day trip to the beach.”

