Coronavirus: South East live updates

The family of a 21-year-old nursery worker who died with coronavirus say they have been left “completely devastated” by her death.

Katie Horne, from Burgess Hill, in Sussex, was admitted to hospital about four weeks ago with a severe liver condition.

Her sister Emma said she needed a transplant, but contracted Covid-19 and died on Saturday.

“People need to understand how serious this is,” she told the BBC.

