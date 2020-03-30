Coronavirus: South East live updates: Live updates

Good\nmorning and welcome again to another day focusing on coronavirus developments\nacross the South East. We’ll\nbe here to bring you all the latest news. And\nin the meantime, if you think there’s a story we should be covering, you\ncan email us\nor contact us via Facebook and Twitter.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good morning from Coronavirus: South East live
Good morning and welcome again to another day focusing on coronavirus developments across the South East.
We’ll be here to bring you all the latest news.
And in the meantime, if you think there’s a story we should be covering, you can email us or contact us via Facebook and Twitter.