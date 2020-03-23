Coronavirus: South East live updates

Secamb Copyright: Secamb

Six ambulances were “deliberately damaged” in Kent, South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) has said.

The damage happened at the service’s Make Ready Centre in Thanet on Saturday night.

In a statement, Secamb said staff had worked hard to ensure the impact on patients was minimal but said it was “additional work at a time we are already under significant pressure”.

It added: “It is extremely disappointing that an individual would target the ambulance service in this way, at a time when the vast majority of the public have been fantastically supportive of our staff during these difficult times.”

It urged anyone with information to contact Kent Police.