Live
Coronavirus: South East live updates
You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent.
You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Six ambulances 'deliberately damaged'
Six ambulances were “deliberately damaged” in Kent, South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) has said.
The damage happened at the service’s Make Ready Centre in Thanet on Saturday night.
In a statement, Secamb said staff had worked hard to ensure the impact on patients was minimal but said it was “additional work at a time we are already under significant pressure”.
It added: “It is extremely disappointing that an individual would target the ambulance service in this way, at a time when the vast majority of the public have been fantastically supportive of our staff during these difficult times.”
It urged anyone with information to contact Kent Police.
Parents urged not to send children to school
Schools are shut from today except to pupils who are vulnerable or whose parents are "key workers".Read more
All jury trials on hold
All jury trials in England and Wales are to be put on hold as part of ongoing efforts to halt the spread of Covid-19.
In a statement on Monday, the Lord Chief Justice, Lord Burnett, said no new trials will start and that ongoing trials will be paused while arrangements are put in place so they can continue safely.
Earlier in the week, Lord Burnett, the most senior judge in England and Wales, said no new trials expected to last three days or more would go ahead amid the deepening coronavirus crisis.
But, as pressure from members of the legal profession mounted on the government to halt court hearings, the extraordinary step of suspending all new trials was taken.
Man proposes in supermarket
Robert Ormsby had a romantic proposal planned in Iceland (the country).
But when the coronavirus pandemic made that impossible he took partner Patsy Murdoch to Iceland (the supermarket) and dropped to one knee.
Read the full story here.