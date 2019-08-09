UK power outage: Live updates

Experts say that the power outage may have been caused by problems at a power station in Bedfordshire and an offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

Little Barford power station and Hornsea wind farm failed at the same time, according to EnAppSys.

David Hunter of Schneider Electric told the BBC that Little Barford and Hornsea are "fairly significant sources of power supply," but said it was currently unconfirmed they were the cause of the outage.

He added that it was "quite unusual for two [generators] to knockout in a relatively short space of time".