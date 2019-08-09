UK power outage: Live updates

Outage 'caused by failures at power station and wind farm'
Experts say that the power outage may have been caused by problems at a power station in Bedfordshire and an offshore wind farm in the North Sea.
Little Barford power station and Hornsea wind farm failed at the same time, according to EnAppSys.
David Hunter of Schneider Electric told the BBC that Little Barford and Hornsea are "fairly significant sources of power supply," but said it was currently unconfirmed they were the cause of the outage.
He added that it was "quite unusual for two [generators] to knockout in a relatively short space of time".
London North Eastern Railway - which operates trains from London
Kings Cross to the North East of England, Yorkshire, the Midlands and Scotland - has advised passengers not to travel tonight following the power outage.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Outage 'caused by failures at power station and wind farm'
Experts say that the power outage may have been caused by problems at a power station in Bedfordshire and an offshore wind farm in the North Sea.
Little Barford power station and Hornsea wind farm failed at the same time, according to EnAppSys.
David Hunter of Schneider Electric told the BBC that Little Barford and Hornsea are "fairly significant sources of power supply," but said it was currently unconfirmed they were the cause of the outage.
He added that it was "quite unusual for two [generators] to knockout in a relatively short space of time".
Sometimes you have to try and laugh it off...
The power cut is proving a rich vein for social media users with a sense of humour.
'It could have been worse'
Joe was evacuated from a train in Cambridge, where his usually short journey turned into a 2-hour epic.
He told the BBC: “It’s normally a ten minute journey for me before Cambridge".
“I’m glad they let us off. We had a good laugh in the end, the other passengers were quite friendly.
He praised railway staff: “The people helping us off were well prepared, they were very helpful.”
Traffic lights out on Truro roundabouts
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
Lights on major roundabouts have been impacted by the power cut.
One person had to navigate the city of Truro without roundabout traffic lights this evening.
Trains 'stranded outside platforms'
A rail operator has said that it is evacuating passengers from trains that are "stranded outside the platforms".
Govia Thameslink said a technician is required to restart trains that have been stopped on the tracks by the power cut.
“The trains have been affected by the power outage to the point where they require a technician to restart them.
"As this will take time, we are beginning to evacuate some of the trains that are stranded outside platforms.
"Our advice to customers is to stay on board trains for their own safety.”
Trains from Hull suspended
Hull Trains has told customers to wait until tomorrow to travel.
The operator, which runs services between Hull and London, said trains into King's Cross are suspended.
Passengers are currently stranded on two trains that were en route to London.
Gail Jackson said she'd been stuck outside Welwyn Garden City for nearly two hours "on a very hot train".
She tweeted: "Our onboard team are lovely but they are not getting any info...is there some kind of plan?"
'Amazing atmosphere' on stranded train
Natasha Winters said that she was stuck on a train in a tunnel for two hours.
She said passengers were let out in groups of ten and walked through the tunnel.
She tweeted: "Amazing atmosphere on the train. People were so nice."
Keeping a stiff upper lip
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Could Gladstone the Treasury cat be to blame?
A crisis always brings out the best in the British sense of humour.
'I've always wanted to visit York'
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Travellers heading home are trying to be positive.
Euston station is 'exit only'
London's Euston station, which is believed to be unaffected by the power cut, has been made "exit only due to exceptionally high passenger numbers".
Rail passengers told not to travel tonight
London North Eastern Railway - which operates trains from London Kings Cross to the North East of England, Yorkshire, the Midlands and Scotland - has advised passengers not to travel tonight following the power outage.
Passengers walk on tracks after train evacuated
Commuters in north London have been evacuated from a train.
'Do not travel'
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Thameslink is advising people not to travel.
It says it is not clear when services will be restored.
Clapham Junction in darkness
Videos on social media appear to show commuters walking through Clapham Junction in near total darkness.
People were reportedly using the light of their mobile phones to navigate the darkness.
Power cut halts trains
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Rail services have been hit by the power cut.
Services to and from St Pancras and Kings Cross are affected, with Kings Cross closed and some trains stuck between Farringdon and Bedford.
East Midlands Trains and LNER services are also affected.
'Scary' scenes in London
People in London are reporting the “scary” impacts of the power outage, including blackouts and traffic light failures.