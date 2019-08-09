Live

UK power outage: Live updates

  1. Outage 'caused by failures at power station and wind farm'

    Experts say that the power outage may have been caused by problems at a power station in Bedfordshire and an offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

    Little Barford power station and Hornsea wind farm failed at the same time, according to EnAppSys.

    David Hunter of Schneider Electric told the BBC that Little Barford and Hornsea are "fairly significant sources of power supply," but said it was currently unconfirmed they were the cause of the outage.

    He added that it was "quite unusual for two [generators] to knockout in a relatively short space of time".

  3. 'It could have been worse'

    Joe was evacuated from a train in Cambridge, where his usually short journey turned into a 2-hour epic.

    He told the BBC: “It’s normally a ten minute journey for me before Cambridge".

    “I’m glad they let us off. We had a good laugh in the end, the other passengers were quite friendly.

    He praised railway staff: “The people helping us off were well prepared, they were very helpful.”

  4. Traffic lights out on Truro roundabouts

    Charley Adams

    BBC News Online

    Lights on major roundabouts have been impacted by the power cut.

    One person had to navigate the city of Truro without roundabout traffic lights this evening.

  5. Trains 'stranded outside platforms'

    A rail operator has said that it is evacuating passengers from trains that are "stranded outside the platforms".

    Govia Thameslink said a technician is required to restart trains that have been stopped on the tracks by the power cut.

    “The trains have been affected by the power outage to the point where they require a technician to restart them.

    "As this will take time, we are beginning to evacuate some of the trains that are stranded outside platforms.

    "Our advice to customers is to stay on board trains for their own safety.”

  6. Trains from Hull suspended

    Hull Trains has told customers to wait until tomorrow to travel.

    The operator, which runs services between Hull and London, said trains into King's Cross are suspended.

    Passengers are currently stranded on two trains that were en route to London.

    Gail Jackson said she'd been stuck outside Welwyn Garden City for nearly two hours "on a very hot train".

    She tweeted: "Our onboard team are lovely but they are not getting any info...is there some kind of plan?"

  7. 'Amazing atmosphere' on stranded train

    Natasha Winters said that she was stuck on a train in a tunnel for two hours.

    She said passengers were let out in groups of ten and walked through the tunnel.

    She tweeted: "Amazing atmosphere on the train. People were so nice."

  8. Keeping a stiff upper lip

    Bob Dale

    BBC Live reporter

    Could Gladstone the Treasury cat be to blame?

    A crisis always brings out the best in the British sense of humour.

  10. Euston station is 'exit only'

    London's Euston station, which is believed to be unaffected by the power cut, has been made "exit only due to exceptionally high passenger numbers".

  11. Rail passengers told not to travel tonight

    London North Eastern Railway - which operates trains from London Kings Cross to the North East of England, Yorkshire, the Midlands and Scotland - has advised passengers not to travel tonight following the power outage.

  15. Power cut halts trains

    Bob Dale

    BBC Live reporter

    Rail services have been hit by the power cut.

    Services to and from St Pancras and Kings Cross are affected, with Kings Cross closed and some trains stuck between Farringdon and Bedford.

    East Midlands Trains and LNER services are also affected.

