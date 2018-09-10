BBC Live: South East

Officers in Surrey are to be given youth language training to help them engage with younger residents, Reigate and Banstead beat has revealed on Facebook.

The list includes the words "bruv" and "blud", plus "goat", meaning Greatest of All Time.

The post has been shared more than 200 times and has hundreds of comments from amused locals.

One Facebook user Holly Mia tweeted "this is the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while lmao”, while Gail Bishop added: “in case there are any words that you don't know, R&B have got your back fam”.