BBC Live: South East
You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent
Summary
- Vic Reeves backs bid to save Folkestone's Leas Pavilion
- West Sussex firm leads way over 'fake orphanages'
- Westminster terror attack: Victims' inquest to begin
- Surrey Police gets down with the kids
- News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Cloned number plates 'ready in minutes'
Registered DVLA retailers are illegally selling unchecked number plates for as little as £15.Read more
Monday's weather forecast
Kate Kinsella
BBC Weather
Severe accident: M2 Kent westbound
M2 Kent westbound severe accident, at J2 for Medway Bridge Strood.
M2 Kent - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M2 westbound at J2, Medway (Strood), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Surrey Police gets down with the kids
Officers in Surrey are to be given youth language training to help them engage with younger residents, Reigate and Banstead beat has revealed on Facebook.
The list includes the words "bruv" and "blud", plus "goat", meaning Greatest of All Time.
The post has been shared more than 200 times and has hundreds of comments from amused locals.
One Facebook user Holly Mia tweeted "this is the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while lmao”, while Gail Bishop added: “in case there are any words that you don't know, R&B have got your back fam”.
Good morning from BBC Live: South East
Good morning and welcome to the start of a new week from BBC Live: South East.
Please join us for all your breaking news, travel and weather from across the region.
And if you feel there’s a story we should be covering, you can email us or contact us via our Facebook and Twitter pages.
To kick-start the week, here’s a lovely picture by Hazel Cox of a bird caught in flight against the sun in Whitstable. It’s our #PhotoOfTheDay.