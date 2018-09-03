BBC Live: South East
- An BBC investigation has revealed that some private schools are breaking the rules to give students an unfair advantage in competing for Kent grammar school places
- There are calls for Eastbourne to get a new homeless hostel
- The Sussex Sharks Cricket Club of visually impaired players won their match by eight wickets against London Metro in the National Cup final at Beckenham this weekend
Men detained by border force in Dover
Four people have been detained by immigration officers after being found in a small inflatable boat off the coast of Dover.
The Home Office said it received a call from the coastguard on Saturday morning and deployed a boat to pick them up.
The four are now being processed in line with the immigration rules.
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound
M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, from J3 for A322 Bagshot to J4 for A331 Frimley Interchange.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 southbound from J3, A322 (Bagshot) to J4, A331 (Camberley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
'He was a passionate pacifist'
With Richard Attenborough's archive now housed at the University of Sussex, his son Michael speaks publicly about what growing up was like with a famous actor and director for a father, and a famous naturalist as an uncle.
