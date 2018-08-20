BBC Live: South East
Summary
- Tributes are being paid to Hilary Lister, the first quadriplegic person to sail across the Channel, whose death was announced last night.
- Detectives are investigating the discovery of firearms at an industrial estate in East Sussex.
- More than 750 racial incidents were recorded in schools in Kent between 2016 and 2017.
- Final preparations are underway for a memorial to the victims of the Shoreham Airshow disaster.
Severe accident: M25 Surrey clockwise
M25 Surrey clockwise severe accident, at Clacket Lane Service Area.
M25 Surrey - Very slow traffic on M25 clockwise at Clacket Lane Service Area, because of an accident involving car and lorry earlier on. Congestion to J5 (M26 interchange). All lanes have been re-opened.
