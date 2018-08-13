Montage of pictures

BBC Live: South East

You can get in touch by , on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

‘The best office in the world’

Stuart Maisner

BBC Live reporter

Argentinian Octavio Aizenman has been a lifeguard for nine years in countries around the world. #thisisme

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'I was stalked by my husband'

Sussex woman stalked by husband impersonating ex-boyfriend
Amanda Playle was terrorised by her husband who pretended to be her ex-boyfriend.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Welcome to the week

Thanks for your joining us - we'll be here all week with your latest news, travel, sport and weather.

To kick things off here's our #PhotoOfTheDay - A heron flying majestically over the River Medway. This pic was taken by Chris Seager.

Heron
Chris Seagar

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top