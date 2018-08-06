Montage of pictures

BBC Live: South East

Summary

  1. Rural crime rise prompts 'medieval' defences
  2. Man Tasered by police in Brighton
  3. Man, 66, charged with murder of woman in Kemsley
  4. Lorry hit-and-run crash kills Surrey cyclist
  5. Birling Gap beach closed after 'significant' cliff fall
  6. Nine illegal immigrants caught cockling in Shoreham
  7. BA boss demands action on Heathrow queues
  8. News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

BA boss demands action on Heathrow queues

Border force officer
PA

The boss of British Airways has criticised long queues at Heathrow, saying arrivals face two-hour waits to get through border control.

Alex Cruz has written a letter to the Times saying queues at the London airport are "significantly worse" than other major hubs across the world.

The letter is in response to proposals for "UK-only" lines after Brexit.

He said that was a matter for government, but its priority should be preventing long queues now.

Huge rise in dog attacks on sheep

dog warning

Farmers blame increasing number of attacks on livestock on ill-equipped dog walkers visiting the countryside.

Read more

Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound

BBC News Travel

M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, from J2 for M25 J12 to J3 for A322 Bagshot.

M3 Surrey - Stationary traffic on M3 southbound from J2 M25 J12 to J3, A322 (Bagshot), because of a broken down vehicle and all traffic being temporarily held.

Man Tasered by police in Brighton

A man was Tasered by police in Brighton in the early hours.

At 12:20 BST a man was seen to be threatening people in Black Lion Street at the junction with Kings Road. It was reported that he had a long metal object.

As officers approached him he ignored their command to stop and tried to run off. He was then Tasered.

The 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and common assault. He was given medical attention and is currently in custody.

What's Danny discussing this morning?

View more on twitter

Britney wows fans at Brighton Pride

Britney Spears at Pride

The pop superstar brings a bit of Vegas to the festival - but the day ends in travel chaos for thousands.

Read more

Severe accident: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe accident, at J7 for M23.

M25 Surrey - M25 lane closed on exit slip road to Southbound M23 and slow traffic anticlockwise at J7 M23, because of an accident.

Woakes knock helps Bears past Northants

Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes' brilliant fifty helps Birmingham Bears beat Northants in the T20 Blast, while Somerset go top of the South Group.

Read more

Severe disruption: M3 Surrey northbound

BBC News Travel

M3 Surrey northbound severe disruption, from J3 for A322 Bagshot to J2 for M25 J12.

M3 Surrey - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M3 northbound from J3, A322 (Bagshot) to J2 M25 J12, because of debris on the road.

Today's local news website headlines

A newspaper printing press
Getty Images

Brighton and Hove News: Brighton Pride organisers slate train bosses over station chaos

Brighton and Hove Independent: Brighton Pride organisers ‘appalled’ at ‘insufficent’ train service

The Argus: Boat fire leaves man homeless

Crawley and Horley Observer: Man, 24, in ‘critical condition’ after stabbing in Crawley

Sussex Express: Beach closed after Sussex cliff face crumbles

Worthing Herald: Immigration checks at Shoreham sees five detained

Kent Online: Family of tragic Eva Giles offer others break in Whitstable caravan

Get Surrey: Which areas of Guildford have the highest levels of reported crime?

Chichester Observer: Littlehampton teen off to Siberia for missionary work

Kent Live: Asda is hiring for more than 50 positions across ten of its Kent stores

Mid Sussex Times: County council defends decision to stop funding Sussex youth charity

Eastbourne Herald: Eastbourne Eagles' Bob Dugard dies aged 76

West Sussex County Times: Fun day will help tackle loneliness

Hastings Observer: Pictures from Hastings Carnival

Good morning from BBC South East Live

Cuckmere Haven
James Brown

Good morning and welcome to the start of a new week from BBC Live: South East.

Please join us for all your breaking news, sport, travel and weather from across the region.

And if you feel there’s a story we should be covering, you can email us or contact us via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

To kick-start the week, here’s a picture of Cuckmere Haven looking wonderful in this shot by James Brown. It’s our #PhotoOfTheDay.

Severe accident: A324 Surrey both ways

BBC News Travel

A324 Surrey both ways severe accident, between Cobbett Hill Road and the Royal Oak pub.

A324 Surrey - A324 Aldershot Road in Pirbright closed in both directions between the Cobbett Hill Road junction and the the Royal Oak pub junction, because of an accident involving car and motorbike.

