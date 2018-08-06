BBC Live: South East

PA

The boss of British Airways has criticised long queues at Heathrow, saying arrivals face two-hour waits to get through border control.

Alex Cruz has written a letter to the Times saying queues at the London airport are "significantly worse" than other major hubs across the world.

The letter is in response to proposals for "UK-only" lines after Brexit.

He said that was a matter for government, but its priority should be preventing long queues now.