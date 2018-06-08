BBC Live: South East

Dean Harman

Two people have been injured in a helicopter crash.

Police and South East Coast Ambulance service were called out to Goodwood Aerodrome, Chichester, at around 15:40 BST.

The helicopter crashed into the ground with two people on board.

A spokesman for SECAmb said one had already been taken to St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, and it was likely the other patient would also be taken in.

They were conscious when paramedics arrived and had back pain as well as potential broken bones, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,

This incident is at a separate location to the racing fixture taking place at Goodwood Racecourse later.