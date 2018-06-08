BBC Live: South East
You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent
Summary
- News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
South Western Railway disruption between Basingstoke and Woking
BBC News Travel
Two injured in helicopter crash
Lizzie Massey
BBC Live reporter
Two people have been injured in a helicopter crash.
Police and South East Coast Ambulance service were called out to Goodwood Aerodrome, Chichester, at around 15:40 BST.
The helicopter crashed into the ground with two people on board.
A spokesman for SECAmb said one had already been taken to St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, and it was likely the other patient would also be taken in.
They were conscious when paramedics arrived and had back pain as well as potential broken bones, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,
This incident is at a separate location to the racing fixture taking place at Goodwood Racecourse later.
Severe accident: M25 Surrey clockwise
M25 Surrey clockwise severe accident, between J10 for A3 and J11 for A317 affecting Cobham Services.
M25 Surrey - Very slow traffic on M25 clockwise between J10, A3 (Wisley Interchange) and J11, A317 (Chertsey), because of an accident involving three cars earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to Cobham Services.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe accident, between J9 for A243 and J8 for A217.
M25 Surrey - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J9, A243 (Leatherhead) and J8, A217 (Reigate), because of an accident involving two black cars.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Teen murderers guilty over knife attack
Kyle Yule, 17, died after being stabbed five times in Gillingham in October.Read more
Health trust struggling to fill nurse vacancies
Sarah Booker-Lewis
Local Democracy Reporter
Senior nursing managers are having to work on the wards of the Royal Sussex County Hospital, to keep nurse-patient ratios at acceptable levels.
The Brighton and Sussex University Hospital Trust's latest board meeting heard that, despite national and local recruitment drives, as of April there were 260 vacancies for registered nurses.
Forty of those posts are due to be filled by nurses from the Philippines, after a fall in the number being recruited from Europe and a decision to bring costs down by using less agency staff.
The board also heard that the relatively low ranking of Brighton University's nursing degree in national league tables was also affecting recruitment.
Severe disruption: Kent both ways
Kent both ways severe disruption, at A2 Union Street.
Kent - High Street in Chatham closed in both directions at the A2 Union Street junction, because of a police incident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Revenue officers seize £1.8m in Harlow raid
Two men have been arrested after more than £1.8m in cash was seized during a raid by revenue and customs officers in Essex.
An industrial unit and two vehicles in Harlow were searched by 20 HM Revenue and Customs officers on 31 May and bags containing the cash were discovered.
A man aged 26, of no fixed address, and another aged 31, of Bognor Regis in West Sussex, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
HMRC declined to say if the men were still in custody or had been released on bail. It said the Crown Prosecution Service would decide if the case would be brought to court.
Migrant boat trial told of 'lucrative scam'
Eighteen Albanians arrived in Kent in the middle of the night in an inflatable boat, a court hears.Read more
BMW delay contributed to death - inquest
However, there is insufficient evidence to conclude the death was corporate manslaughter, the inquest finds.Read more
Man denies car-in-nightclub murder bid
Mohammed Abdul admits causing serious injury by driving a car into a busy nightclub.Read more
Suffragette protest sites get recognition
The suffragette links to post boxes, meeting halls and prisons are added to the heritage list.Read more
Train covered ‘top to bottom’ in graffiti
Seven carriages were vandalised while the train was in sidings in West Worthing.Read more
Graffiti 'thugs' vandalise £17m train
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J6 for A22 and Clacket Lane Services.
M25 Surrey - Lane blocked and heavy traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J6, A22 (Godstone) and Clacket Lane Services, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
The incredible shrinking publican
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Meet the Dartford landlord who's called time on his unhealthy eating and drinking habits, and is now nearly half the man he used to be.
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey northbound
M3 Surrey northbound severe disruption, between J3 for A322 Lightwater and J2 for M25.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed and slow traffic on M3 London-bound between J3, A322 (Lightwater) and J2 M25, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Yellow box blockers 'should be fined'
Caitlin Webb
Local Democracy Reporter
Drivers could be fined for blocking a yellow-box junction under plans being put forward by Dartford Borough Council.
Borough and county councillors have teamed up with Dartford MP Gareth Johnson to lobby the minister of transport to allow the town to become a "special case".
If successful, this would mean the local authority could fine drivers for blocking the box junctions on Blue Star roundabout, above the A282 as motorists use the Princess Road Interchange to avoid the Dartford Crossing.
Tory councillor Andy Lloyd said: "The main issue is sat navs send cars and lorry drivers to that part of the A2 when there is a problem on the tunnel approach road, which blocks the junctions for local traffic."
Gareth Johnson, Conservative MP for Dartford, said: "Enforcement of the yellow box junctions at junction 1a and 1b would have a significant impact on local traffic being able to move east/west when the approach to the crossing is congested."
Patricia Hayes' Archive
Fraudster jailed for forging uncle's will
William Hedley Venning forged Peter Ascott's will in an attempt to inherit £250,000.Read more