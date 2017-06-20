BBC Live: Kent - as it happened

That's it for us for today, thanks for spending time with us. We hope you enjoy the rest of your evening and don't find it too warm for sleeping overnight. We'll be greeting the new day from 06:00 BST tomorrow, staying with you all the way through to 22:00. If there's anything you think we need to know, or if you have any great pictures of how the heatwave's affecting you, you can get in touch on Twitter , on Facebook or by sending us an email .
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
The sun sets for another day
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
That's it for us for today, thanks for spending time with us.
We hope you enjoy the rest of your evening and don't find it too warm for sleeping overnight.
We'll be greeting the new day from 06:00 BST tomorrow, staying with you all the way through to 22:00.
If there's anything you think we need to know, or if you have any great pictures of how the heatwave's affecting you, you can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.
Anger at 'use taps' comment from ambulance bosses
Mark Norman
Health Correspondent, BBC South East
Ambulance staff are angry that they'll no longer receive free bottled water.
They've also accused managers at South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) of being "patronising", for sending an email telling them to use "devices known as taps" instead.
The trust is having to cut costs, and needs to find £15m in savings, and says water dispensers are available at all ambulance stations.
Make sure the stable door's really well bolted
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Horse owners are being warned over security, after riding gear worth thousands of pounds was taken in two burglaries across Kent.
Saddles and bridles were taken from a farm outbuilding in West Farleigh near Maidstone, overnight between 8 and 9 June.
Then on 13 June, 30 saddles and 30 bridles were stolen from a farm in Staplehurst, after thieves broke padlocks used to secure both the gates and the buildings.
Sunscreen at the ready
Sarah Keith-Lucas
Weather presenter
After a sunny Tuesday, Wednesday is set to get even hotter.
Clarke ton earns Pears lead against Kent
Joe Clarke hits his first ton of 2017, while Joe Leach makes 57 as Worcestershire forge a first-innings lead over Kent.Read more
Severe disruption: M25 Kent clockwise
M25 Kent clockwise severe disruption, after J5 for M26.
M25 Kent - Slow traffic on M25 clockwise after J5 M26, because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
#ICYMI: Not bad for a first acting job
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Meet the Dartford actress who's just joined the cast of EastEnders.
Clair Norris bagged the role of stroppy teenager Bernadette Taylor with her first-ever audition.
Man arrested after dog left in parked van
A man has been arrested after a dog was left in a parked van for more than four hours.
A passer-by saw a van shaking, and looked inside to see a young Alsatian male crossbreed in a "major state of distress" at The Gatehouse car park in Chichester, West Sussex, police said.
The dog and owner were taken straight to a local vet and it is beleived the dog will recover.
It has been seized from the owner and will be taken into care by the RSPCA.
The owner, a 39-year-old man, from Littlebourne near Canterbury, has been arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
'It's immoral not to offer them a vote'
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?
One South East MP wants to change the law so they will be able to at the next general election.
Rocking all over the South East
The scene of a famous Eurovision victory in Sussex, a shopping centre in Maidstone and Woking town centre - the region's musical legends and iconic venues were honoured on BBC Music Day.
Sussex MP calls for urgent meeting over 'sex for rent' ads
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
The Labour MP for Hove, Peter Kyle, wants immediate action to stop young people being targeted by men offering free accommodation in exchange for sex.
An exclusive BBC South East investigation highlighted the controversial online adverts earlier this year.
Tory candidate in Hitler tweet row
It shows Hitler hugging members of the public and was sent to be "thought provoking" she said.Read more
ICYMI: They'll be lovely with a dollop of cream
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
The faltering start to the summer might not have pleased everyone, but it's good news for one of the Garden of England's iconic crops.
Man charged with street stab murder
Michael Ward collapsed and died in the street after being stabbed in the thigh.Read more
Another hot and sunny afternoon
Kate Kinsella
BBC Weather
And we're heading for another muggy and humid night.
Here's your latest forecast.
Severe disruption: M25 Kent clockwise
M25 Kent clockwise severe disruption, between J5 for M26 and J6 for A22.
M25 Kent - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M25 clockwise between J5 M26 and J6, A22 (Godstone), because of a broken down lorry.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Driver injured in M20 crash
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
A driver's been cut free from his truck and taken to hospital after a crash between two lorries on the M20 near Ashford this morning.
It happened on the coastbound carriageway between junctions nine and 10 just after 09:00 BST.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J6 for A22 and J5 for M26.
M25 Surrey - One lane blocked and heavy traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J6, A22 (Godstone) and J5 M26, because of a broken down car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man questioned over altercation
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
A 33-year-old man's been arrested in connection with an altercation in Canterbury.
It happened in Pilckem Close just after 19:20 BST yesterday.
Police haven't released many details but they do say no injuries have been reported.
Officers believe there was a large number of people in the area at the time who may have information about what happened.
Calais death in migrant roadblock crash
The driver of a Polish van crashed into lorries forced to stop by tree trunks placed on a motorway.Read more