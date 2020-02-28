Snaith and East Cowick flooding: Latest updates

People living in East Cowick were advised to leave their homes overnight as water levels rose in flooded fields around the East Yorkshire village.

A number of properties in the area and nearby Snaith have already flooded.

Frank De Planta, from the Environment Agency, said: "The flooding is caused by washlands, which hold vast amounts of water coming down the River Aire, overspilling into Snaith and East Cowick.

"We're now trying to protect as many properties as possible from flooding, by diverting the water away from untouched properties with sandbag operations.

"What we have to do now is wait for gravity to do its job - the only way the washlands will empty is when the River Aire is lower than those washlands."

Seven flood warnings remain in place in the area at Gowdall, Hirst Courtney, Hirst Marsh, Snaith, Temple Hirst, West Cowick and East Cowick.