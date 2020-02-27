Emergency services have been helping people leave their homes in Snaith and East Cowick. But not everyone who may be affected has decided to leave. June Blenkins said she had chosen to stay in her house on George Street in Snaith and was hoping the water creeping up her garden would not get into her home. "My garden slopes down a bit so I am living in hope I might be lucky," she said. "It might come up to the garage but then go back again." Another Snaith resident, Adam Petch, said he was shocked at the speed the water levels had risen. "It just come up that fast, that quick, you can't believe the amount of water there is. It's just devastating," she said.
Flood waters forces road closures
Flooding in parts of East Yorkshire has forced some roads to close.
Police have shut the main road between Snaith and East Cowick because of flood waters running from neighbouring fields.
Humberside Police said the A1041 at Gymes Corner is "now permanently closed" between A614 East Cowick and A645 Shearburn Terrace in Snaith.
Watch: Woman and dog rescued from flood water
A woman and her dog have been rescued from flood waters in Snaith.
About 70 properties in Snaith and East Cowick have been hit by flooding after the River Aire overtopped on Wednesday, the Environment Agency said.
Homes had to be evacuated overnight and staff from the council, Humberside Fire and Rescue and HM Coastguard have been working around the clock to support those affected.
Watch: Dropping water level gives flood victims 'a chance'
People in parts of East Yorkshire where about 60 homes have been flooded are working together to protect their homes and businesses with sandbags.
Fifty-two homes have so far been evacuated in Snaith and 14 in East Cowick, according to emergency services.
Frank Deplanter from the Environment Agency says: "Snaith Ings are now absolutely rammed full and they're spilling over into Snaith and East Cowick.
"At one point Snaith Ings was filling at 30cm an hour."
However, Mr Deplanter says he believes there is some "light at the end of the tunnel".
"Six miles up the Aire at Chapel Haddersley our gauging station at midnight showed the level was 3.4m above normal - this morning at 06:00 it showed 2.9m", he says.
"So the water level is starting to drop in the Aire and hopefully that'll give us a chance at Snaith Ings."
Watch: Breached defence leaves water metres from houses
There are fears more houses are at risk of flooding in East Yorkshire after an emergency defence was breached earlier this morning.
The East Riding of Yorkshire Council says flood waters are continuing to rise in Snaith and East Cowick after the River Aire overtopped on Wednesday.
It said an extensive operation to deploy further sandbags took place overnight and will continue through the morning.
More than 60 properties in Snaith and East Cowick have now flooded.
This footage shot by BBC reporter David Harrison shows the amount of water in fields just metres away from houses in the village of East Cowick:
More than 160 properties at risk of flooding in Snaith
More than 160 properties are at risk of flooding in parts of East Yorkshire this morning with staff working around the clock to support flood-hit residents, a council has said.
The East Riding of Yorkshire Council says flood waters are continuing to rise in Snaith and East Cowick after the River Aire overtopped on Wednesday.
It said an extensive operation to deploy further sandbags took place overnight and will continue through the morning.
The Environment Agency say 67 properties in Snaith and East Cowick have now flooded.
Overnight staff from the council, Humberside Fire and Rescue and HM Coastguard knocked on doors to evacuate homes where possible.
Gillian Barley, from the council, said: "Flood water in the area is continuing to increase and the council is now having to evacuate properties in East Cowick.
"The council has put two additional locations on stand-by to act as rest centres, if needed," she added.
Speaking from East Cowick BBC reporter David Harrison said: "An emergency defence has been breached this morning leaving water close to houses on Lidgate.
"People were told to leave last night as a field full to the brim has begun to over top its defences."
The Environment Agency has issued five flood warnings for the area.