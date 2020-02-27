Emergency services have been helping people leave their homes in Snaith and East Cowick.

But not everyone who may be affected has decided to leave.

June Blenkins said she had chosen to stay in her house on George Street in Snaith and was hoping the water creeping up her garden would not get into her home.

"My garden slopes down a bit so I am living in hope I might be lucky," she said.

"It might come up to the garage but then go back again."

Another Snaith resident, Adam Petch, said he was shocked at the speed the water levels had risen.

"It just come up that fast, that quick, you can't believe the amount of water there is. It's just devastating," she said.