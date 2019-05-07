East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, most services appear to be running to time. For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Police launch hunt for man after death of woman
Police in East Yorkshire are warning people not to approach a man they want to speak to in connection with the death of a woman on Monday.
Officers say they want to speak to Ian Hamer, 53, in connection with the death of a woman in Worlaby, near Barton-Upon-Humber.
He's believed to be driving a white BMW reg FX15 UWU.
Police say people who see him should contact them straight away and should not approach him.
The woman has not been identified and no further details about her death have been released.