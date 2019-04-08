East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Early low cloud, mist and fog will disperse this morning, leaving it dry with periods of sunshine for most. Tonight will remain dry with some clear spells:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
Early low cloud, mist and fog will disperse this morning, leaving it dry with periods of sunshine for most.
Tonight will remain dry with some clear spells:
Libby tribute among graffiti designs on derelict homes
A tribute to Libby Squire, the Hull University student whose body was found in the Humber estuary in March seven weeks after she went missing, is among designs painted on houses in the city.
Graffiti artists have painted more than 20 homes earmarked for demolition.
More than 100 artists took part in the two-day event in the Preston Road area of Hull.
Fire chiefs said a similar event held in 2018 had led to a reduction in anti-social behaviour and arson attacks.
Hull City Council provided 22 houses to organisers Bankside Gallery, who arranged for designs to be created by artists including Dilk, Penfold, Marcus Method, and Krek.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below: