East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Libby Squire: Search for missing Hull student continues

    The search for a Hull University student who went missing after going for a night out on Thursday is continuing.

    Libby Squire
    Copyright: Humberside Police

    Libby Squire was last seen by her friends getting into a taxi outside The Welly on Beverley Road, Hull, at about 23:00 on Thursday.

    She got out of a taxi near her home on Wellesley Avenue and was last seen on CCTV at about 23:45 on Beverley Road.

    This weekend, police dogs were used and hundreds of students turned out to help, with Humberside Fire and Rescue and the Coastguard also involved in the search.

    Miss Squire's mother has thanked people helping to search for her daughter.

    Police said there were a number of leads they were pursuing over the 21-year-old's disappearance.

  2. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

