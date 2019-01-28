East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a lorry in Hull this morning. The collision took place at about 06:15 at the junction of Mount Pleasant and Holderness Road. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Briton jailed in Egypt 'released'
Laura Plummer was sentenced to three years for possessing hundreds of Tramadol painkiller tablets.Read more
Hull litter fines plan under scrutiny
A decision is due to be made later on whether fines can be given out in Hull in a bid to crack down on people who litter.
If it goes ahead, people dropping litter could be given a £100 fine.
The council says it currently spends £2m on street cleaning, fly-tip removal and emptying litter bins every year and collects more than 4,000 tonnes of rubbish.
Police appeal over girl 'assaulted' on way to Hull school
An 11-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted while on the way to school in Hull and police are now appealing for information.
A boy allegedly pulled the victim to the ground and assaulted her at the junction of York Road and 30th Avenue, leaving her with minor cuts to her face and neck.
She described her attacker as 13 or 14, with a "local accent," and Humberside Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.
Hull road to be closed for 'a number of hours' after crash
Earlier we told you about a crash that was causing delays on the A1033 Mount Pleasant.
We now know that the road is expected to be closed "for a number of hours" because of the level of injuries in the crash that happened at about 06:30 this morning.
Humberside Police officers have said it's a serious crash between a HGV and a cyclist with motorists urged to avoid the area.
Check your Yorkshire rail journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Tom Bell shooting: Fourth arrest in boxer murder inquiry
A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old boxer Tom Bell.
South Yorkshire Police said a 37-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and bailed pending further inquiries.
Mr Bell died after being shot through a window at the Maple Tree pub, in Balby, Doncaster, on 17 January.
Two men have been charged with murder and a woman, 21, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Joseph Bennia, 28, from Balby, and Scott Gocoul, 29, from Bilton, near Hull, have been charged with murdering Mr Bell, both appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday and were remanded in to custody.
The woman has been released under investigation.
Mr Bell died from shotgun wounds to his chest and abdomen.
Yorkshire's weather
After a frosty start in places, today will be cold with sunny spells and the chance of a shower, potentially wintry. It'll still be breezy, but much less windy.
Any isolated wintry showers will fade away this evening, leaving it dry overnight with clear periods and a widespread frost.
Laura Plummer: Hull woman jailed in Egypt freed
The family of a woman from Hull who was jailed in Egypt for possession of drugs say she's being released.
Laura Plummer, 34, was arrested at Hurghada Airport in October 2017 with the painkiller, Tramadol.
She's always denied knowing it was banned in Egypt, and said she was taking it into the country because her boyfriend there suffered from chronic back pain.
Severe accident: A1033 East Yorkshire both ways
A1033 East Yorkshire both ways severe accident, at A165 Holderness Road.
A1033 East Yorkshire - A1033 Mount Pleasant in Hull blocked and queuing traffic inbound at the A165 Holderness Road junction, because of an accident.
