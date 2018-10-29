East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The body of a woman thought to be in her fifties has been found in a cemetery in Hull. Police were called at about 09:30 on Sunday morning to Western Cemetery. The woman's body had been discovered on a pathway. Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations are continuing, police say.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South or West Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
However:
Meanwhile, in the east of the region, Hull Trains says it's continuing to run a "reduced" service today. Click here for the latest details of affected services.
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
