East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Hull body find: Woman's death 'unexplained'

    The body of a woman thought to be in her fifties has been found in a cemetery in Hull.

    Western Cemetery, Hull
    Police were called at about 09:30 on Sunday morning to Western Cemetery.

    The woman's body had been discovered on a pathway.

    Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations are continuing, police say.

  2. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South or West Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

    However:

    • The 07:00 Leeds to London Kings Cross service is delayed
    • The 07:13 Wakefield Westgate to London Kings Cross service is delayed
    • The 07:45 Bradford Interchange to Leeds service is cancelled

    Meanwhile, in the east of the region, Hull Trains says it's continuing to run a "reduced" service today. Click here for the latest details of affected services.

    For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:

