East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Silhouettes representing soldiers killed in World War One are to be placed around the village in East Yorkshire where the men lived . Ex-soldier Stephen Thorp campaigned to raise money for the tribute in Walkington, near Beverley. Each of the 35 silhouettes is 5ft 7ins tall, showing a soldier with head bowed in prayer and rifle on the ground. One is to be positioned near where each of the men lived to mark the centenary of Armistice Day in 1918. Mr Thorp, who lives in the village and who served in the Corps of Royal engineers for 33 years, said there were 35 names on the village's war memorial. "It's a ridiculous number of men for the size of the village," he said. "The silhouettes are identical and each contains the name of the man commemorated and a short verse reading, 'Near this place I lived and was loved'."
