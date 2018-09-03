East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A community feast has marked the last day of Hull's annual Freedom Festival.

Freedom Festival

The mass meal in Queen's Gardens featured locally-grown food and came after a year's work from volunteers, community groups and allotments to grow produce to be cooked by chefs.

Organisers said the event aimed to inspire people to grow food, cook it from scratch and make new friends.

More than 200 performances have taken place during the three-day festival, including a huge "moon" seen floating in Hull Minster.