East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A community feast has marked the last day of Hull's annual Freedom Festival . The mass meal in Queen's Gardens featured locally-grown food and came after a year's work from volunteers, community groups and allotments to grow produce to be cooked by chefs. Organisers said the event aimed to inspire people to grow food, cook it from scratch and make new friends. More than 200 performances have taken place during the three-day festival, including a huge "moon" seen floating in Hull Minster.
Feast marks Hull Freedom Festival's final day
Yorkshire's weather forecast for Monday
There'll be a little morning brightness in places, otherwise cloudy with some rain or drizzle at times.
A cooler day with a northerly breeze.
Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle:
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
However, the 07:30 Sheffield to Leeds service has been cancelled
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
