East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in East Yorkshire at the weekend.

The collision happened at about 09:00 on Saturday on the approach to a level crossing on the A614 between East Cowick and Rawcliffe.

The biker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle which was involved in the collision, a VW Touran, sustained minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact police.