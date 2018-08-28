East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Biker dies in East Yorkshire crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in East Yorkshire at the weekend.

A614
Google

The collision happened at about 09:00 on Saturday on the approach to a level crossing on the A614 between East Cowick and Rawcliffe.

The biker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle which was involved in the collision, a VW Touran, sustained minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact police.

Check your Yorkshire train journey

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

However:

  • The 07:13 Leeds-Middlesbrough service is currently running about 30 minutes late
  • The 07:45 Bradford-Leeds service has been cancelled

For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:

