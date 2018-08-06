East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Three people have been injured after a small explosion at an industrial estate near Bridlington. Fire crews were called to Lancaster Road in Carnaby at about 03:15 this morning. A build-up of gas in an industrial oven ignited and blew the oven doors off, according to the fire service. One man suffered cuts to his head, a woman was left with burns and another man was also injured.
Three hurt in explosion at Bridlington industrial site
Rural crime rise prompts 'medieval' defences
Some Yorkshire farmers are digging trenches and building walls to keep out thieves, it's emerged.
NFU Mutual, which insures three quarters of British farms, says farmers are digging ditches, fortifying gates and putting up high fences, as rural crime has risen by more than 13% in the last year.
The insurer, which compiled the figures, says farmers are resorting to "medieval" fortifications such as earthworks to protect their property.
Police say the global demand for agricultural equipment is attracting organised crime to the countryside.
The Home Office says police funding will increase by £460m this year, allowing forces to decide how best to tackle local crime.
Tributes paid to 'dazzling' Rotherham comedy star
Tributes are continuing to be paid to Barry Chuckle, one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, who died at the weekend aged 73 after a short period of ill health.
The Rotherham entertainer, whose real name was Barry Elliott, starred in ChuckleVision with his brother Paul on the BBC between 1987 and 2009.
Paul said: "I've not just lost my brother, I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend."
David Walliams, who performed with the Chuckle Brothers in a 2013 Comic Relief sketch, said they were "dazzling talents" who were the "last link" to British music hall tradition.
Former heavyweight champion boxer Frank Bruno said the comedian had "left happy memories for so many people".
The Chuckles won ITV talent shows Opportunity Knocks in 1967 and New Faces in 1974.
The Yorkshire comedy duo were due to perform in the panto at Hull New Theatre later this year.
Have you seen missing Lara?
Police are appealing for help finding a 15-year-old girl who's gone missing from the Hull area.
Lara Halstead was last seen at about 01:00 on Sunday morning in Hedon.
She is believed to be wearing black skinny jeans and a long black jacket with a fur hood.
Police want anyone who's seen her, or who knows where she is, to get in touch.
Yorkshire's weather: Dry and sunny
Today looks set to be dry and generally fine with sunny periods, but not as hot as it was yesterday.
Tonight, it'll remain dry with clear spells and variable cloud cover:
