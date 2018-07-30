East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

There will be about 600 additional appointments per week until April 2020, after which there will be 900 additional appointments per week.
We are confident that these additional appointments, along with the improved support we are putting in place to help patients get to the right specialist for their condition first time, will significantly improve overall access to primary care in the longer term."
Bridlington man jailed for firearms offences
A man from Bridlington has
been jailed for five years for the unauthorised possession of firearms,
including a prohibited sawn-off shotgun, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Andrew Tipling, 48, of Bronte Walk, pleaded guilty to firearms offences at a hearing on 4 June at Hull Crown Court.
The charges related to the possession of a prohibited modified shotgun with a shortened barrel, the unauthorised possession of a semi-automatic pistol and a large quantity of ammunition, some of which was capable of being fired by the seized guns.
Police discovered the weapons during a raid on Tipling’s property in Bridlington in March this year.
Today’s sentence shows the possession of illegal and unauthorised weapons and ammunition will not be tolerated and those that flout the law will rightly be prosecuted."
Residents' concerns over new school plans
People living in an East Yorkshire village say plans to create a school for children with special needs there will leave the community with no green space or little access to their village hall.
Residents in Ryehill are due to hold a meeting to discuss plans for a modular unit and car park to be built next to the hall.
But Lisa Taylor, headteacher of Hope Bridge School, says the community is at the heart of what it does and people will be allowed to use the green space out of school hours.
"It won't actually take away the green space. We want the local community heavily involved with the life and success of the school," says Ms Taylor.
It's quite the opposite of taking anything away as they'll gain a great deal. The car park and building itself will take up 19% of the green space."
Grass fire near M180 in North Lincolnshire
If you're on the M180 at the moment, be aware of a fire near Barnetby Top - and take care:
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Grimsby Youth Court next month charged with a public order offence relating to an incident in Birchin Way on 2 August and two counts of assault.
Humberside Police says it's looking over CCTV footage as part of its investigation.
Det Supt Jo Roe says: "We are continuing to work to identify the individuals involved in the incidents and are dedicating officers to follow up all lines of inquiry to make sure we exhaust every opportunity available to us.
It’s also important if you have any information about this, or you know who was involved in the disorder, that you get in touch with us."
Local TV service to be taken over
Grimsby-based Estuary TV, which covers northern Lincolnshire, is being taken over by the UK's largest operator of local TV licences.
The announcement was made yesterday evening on the station by the executive producer, Lia Nici.
Yesterday afternoon, Estuary released a statement saying it was closing down because it wasn't commercially viable, but it now says That's TV will be running the service from 1 September.
Scunthorpe in top ten places for day trips
Scunthorpe has made it onto a list of the most popular summer destinations in the country.
People across the country have been donating knitted tubes called "twiddle muffs" to Hull Royal Infirmary (HRI).
They are used by people with dementia to help them deal with anxiety during their treatment.
A number were stolen from a fracture clinic at HRI and security has been increased after the theft.
Staff say they are grateful to those who have donated replacements.
Only a few weeks ago weeks tea pots, dishes and old photographs were stolen from an area created by staff in the style of a 1960s front room to help people with dementia feel more comfortable.
We have been so touched by the response. "We used these to help some of our most vulnerable patients and it's reassuring to know that people were as outraged as we were by what had happened."
Severe accident: A63 East Yorkshire westbound
A63 East Yorkshire westbound severe accident, at Welton Road.
A63 East Yorkshire - A63 in Welton closed and slow traffic westbound at the Welton Road junction, because of an accident.
Severe accident: A180 Lincolnshire both ways
A180 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, from Freeman Street to Park Street.
A180 Lincolnshire - A180 Cleethorpe Road in Grimsby closed and heavy traffic in both directions from the Freeman Street junction to the Park Street junction, because of an accident involving two cars.
Skateboard exhibition in Hull
These one off skateboards are being exhibited in Hull this evening - but they'll be more colourful!
Since this picture was taken they've all been customised by local artists.
Francois Brunet is behind the idea. He builds bespoke wooden surfboards in a lock up on an industrial estate in the city and is expanding to include skateboards.
You can see the customised boards at unit 3 Humber Street from 18:00 this evening.
24 hours on patrol
Ever wondered what a day in the life of a police officer on patrol looks like?
Follow the Humberside Police Twitter account @HP_HullCentral tomorrow to find out what happens during #24HoursOnPatrol.
Increase of material at renewable energy site
More than 10,000 extra tonnes worth of plants and crops will be transported onto a renewable energy site in North Lincolnshire despite objections from residents and local councils.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service Merlin Renewables has been given planning permission to increase the raw material it brings into its biomass plant at Hibaldstow Airfield.
The facility turns crop and plant material into fertiliser and renewable energy for the national grid.
But Hibaldstow Parish Council and Redbourne Parish Council objected on the grounds that the increase in traffic would have an adverse impact on the area.
Merlin Renewables has agreed to create a travel plan to reduce any disruption.
Police 'merry chase' from North to East Yorkshire
Three men have been arrested following a police chase that began in the York area and ended in the Melbourne area in East Yorkshire.
The pursuit began at about 01:00 this morning when a black Subaru failed to stop for police officers close to Elvington.
Officers say the vehicle was followed at high speed into the East Yorkshire area where the Subaru then left the road and stopped in a field.
Three occupants then ran away from the vehicle, but were found a short time later by police officers and a police dog.
The three men, two 29-year-olds and a 26-year-old, all from South Yorkshire, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and suspected theft of a vehicle and drug driving.
The police helicopter was involved in the search for the men, with their Twitter account describing the group as "leading us all on a merry chase through fields."
Sentence increased for knife-wielding ex
Judges have increased the sentence of a Hull man who broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and tried to stab her.
31-year-old Matthew White has a history of violence against ex-partners.
White smashed his way into his victim's house through a window, armed with a large kitchen knife, and attacked her while her three children were upstairs.
He terrorised her for 45 minutes and threatened to kill her mother, who'd come to her daughter's aid.
White, of Manor Way, Anlaby, was given a six-year jail term at Hull Crown Court in May but today the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to nine years, after three judges said the original term was too soft.
White was on bail for harassment at the time of the attack after sending his ex abusive and threatening messages.
Not only did White’s actions directly impact his victim, but we can also only begin to imagine the long-terms effects this is likely to have on the children who experienced this terrible ordeal. It is only right that White should serve a longer sentence.”
Local TV service to close
Grimsby Institute has announced the closure of Estuary TV.
It says it can't achieve the required economies of scale as a small commercial channel.
The announcement means there'll be redundancies but the Institute says it's looking to work with a larger broadcaster to transfer the licence.
It says it will manage all current contracts with existing advertisers in line with this process.
Revolutionary migraine treatment tested in Hull
A new drug specifically designed to prevent migraine has been trialled in Hull.
Consultant Neurologist Dr Fayyaz Ahmed, who's been testing the drug on his patients, hopes it could offer some relief:
Watch: Aftermath of a night of 'mindless vandalism'
More police officers will be on patrol around Grimsby after what police are describing as a night of "mindless vandalism".
Fifty windows were smashed at the Fishing Heritage Centre alone, with shops and cars also targeted in the town:
A night of "mindless vandalism" in Grimsby is being investigated by Humberside Police.
Officers responded to several reports of youths wearing balaclavas and smashing windows around the town late last night and early this morning. Some were seen riding scooters or motorbikes.
Shop windows, cars and the National Fishing Heritage Centre were all targeted.
One teenage boy has been arrested and officers are reassuring people that the incidents will not go unpunished.
The behaviour displayed and the damage caused is wholly unacceptable and I can assure you that we will find those responsible for this. Our patrol officers and PCSOs will be highly visible while our team of detectives continues to investigate."
Listen: Oil firm denied further time at well site
Councillors have been described as "local heroes" after denying an oil firm more time to stay at a well site in North Lincolnshire.
Egdon Resources submitted the plan to extend their time at the site in Wressle ahead of controversial plans to drill for oil at the well but according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service members of North Lincolnshire Council's planning committee unanimously turned down the extension application, despite a further proposal already being submitted.
Egdon have lodged the proposals for a third time to continue drilling at the site following the council twice rejecting the plans but local campaigner Melanie Dale says they'll continue to fight Egdon Resources at Wressle:
No fluoride for Hull water
The man in charge of finances at Hull City Council says fluoride will not be added to Hull's water supply.
Councillor Phil Webster says the process known as fluoridation is too expensive.
Tooth decay levels for under-5s in Hull are almost double the national average, and are much higher than Lincoln which has fluoride in the water.
However, Councillor Webster calls it mass medication and doesn't think it's right:
It's okay when you say 15% of children in Hull have tooth decay but there's 85% of children who don't have tooth decay that you're forcing this upon. It can't be right."
Hull's Maureen Lipman joins Coronation Street
Maureen Lipman has signed up to star as an "outspoken battleaxe" in Coronation Street.
The Hull-born actress and comedian will play Tyrone Dobbs' grandmother (pictured), Evelyn Plummer, when she arrives in September.
She previously made a brief appearance in Corrie in 2002 as snooty landlady Lillian Spencer.
Stunning pictures across East Yorkshire
BBC Weather Watchers
The weather is still good and you've been sending in some lovely pictures from across the East Riding today.
This was the sunrise in Flamborough this morning:
One of the glistening water ways in Goole:
And this great cloud formation over the crops in Leven:
Humpback whales spotted off East Yorkshire coast
A rare sighting of two humpback whales has been reported off the East Yorkshire coast.
The two animals can grow up to 16m in length.
The humpbacks, like the one pictured above, were spotted off Flamborough.
Patrolling the tweets: Yorkshire police 24-hour tweetathon
Police in North and East Yorkshire are using social media to give people an insight into their work today:
For 24-hours from 09:00 this morning both forces are tweeting information about every incident their control rooms receive.
They say they want to highlight the demand placed on them and help people understand why some incidents are prioritised above others.
Watch: Independent music festival to begin
It's in its seventh year and for the first time Humber Street Sesh is being held over two days.
More than 32,000 people attended last year.
Founder Mark Page say he's happy with its increasing popularity:
Food banks preparing for rise in demand
There are concerns food banks in East Yorkshire could run low on supplies this summer.
It comes as a report by The Trussell Trust shows during the summer of 2017 more food was distributed than donated, and they say the rise in demand was due to children missing out on free school meals.
Yorkshire's weather
BBC Weather
A mostly dry start to the day, but cloud will increase this morning, bringing the risk of rain.
This afternoon will be fairly cloudy with showers.
Tonight will be dry with clear spells and patchy cloud.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
Lincolnshire headlines
Our top stories so far today from our Lincolnshire newsroom:
Grigg accusations 'could have been influenced by rumours'
A jury has heard a man who wrote to the then Bishop of Hull saying an East Yorkshire priest had indecently assaulted him, could have been influenced by rumours about the priest's sexuality.
84 year old Canon Terrence Grigg, who's now retired, denies 15 counts of historical sex abuse in the 1980s and 90s.
The prosecution claim he identified five vulnerable victims as young as 10 to take advantage of.
Grigg's defence say there was no sexual contact with any of them. The trial at Hull Crown Court continues.
Grimsby fish receives exquisite taste award
Alfred Enderby traditionally smoked salmon in Grimsby has been given 3 stars in the 2018 Great Taste Awards.
It means it tastes exquisite and it's a pretty big deal since less than 3% of products are awarded 3-stars each year. Their smoked haddock was awarded 2 stars.
The Guild Of Fine Food has recognised several East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire products.
Great Newsome Brewery received awards for three of its beers whilst Wold Top Brewery received two awards.
St Helen's Farm at Seatson Ross gained six awards for their goats milk products.
And north Lincolnshire's Piper's Crisps received awards for five of its flavours.
For a full list of winners visit the Great Taste Awards website.
