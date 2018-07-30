Montage

East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Local TV service to be taken over

Estuary TV, which covers East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, is being taken over by the UK's largest operator of local TV licences.

Logo of Estuary TV
Estuary TV

The announcement was made on the station by executive producer Lia Nici.

Yesterday afternoon, Estuary released a statement saying it was closing down because it wasn't commercially viable.

However, it now says That's TV will be running the service from 1 September.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

East Riding patients to get better access to doctors

People in the East Riding of Yorkshire are being promised better access to their doctors.

Stock image of a doctor taking someones pulse
PA

The East Riding Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has received additional funding from NHS England to improve GP access and extra evening and weekend clinics are being phased in, starting in Goole.

There will be about 600 additional appointments per week until April 2020, after which there will be 900 additional appointments per week.

We are confident that these additional appointments, along with the improved support we are putting in place to help patients get to the right specialist for their condition first time, will significantly improve overall access to primary care in the longer term."

Doctor Gina PalumboChair, East Riding CCG

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bridlington man jailed for firearms offences

A man from Bridlington has been jailed for five years for the unauthorised possession of firearms, including a prohibited sawn-off shotgun, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Two guns
Crown Prosecution Service

Andrew Tipling, 48, of Bronte Walk, pleaded guilty to firearms offences at a hearing on 4 June at Hull Crown Court.

The charges related to the possession of a prohibited modified shotgun with a shortened barrel, the unauthorised possession of a semi-automatic pistol and a large quantity of ammunition, some of which was capable of being fired by the seized guns.

Gun
Crown Prosecution Service

Police discovered the weapons during a raid on Tipling’s property in Bridlington in March this year.

Today’s sentence shows the possession of illegal and unauthorised weapons and ammunition will not be tolerated and those that flout the law will rightly be prosecuted."

Catherine AinsworthCrown Prosecution Service

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Residents' concerns over new school plans

People living in an East Yorkshire village say plans to create a school for children with special needs there will leave the community with no green space or little access to their village hall.

Residents in Ryehill are due to hold a meeting to discuss plans for a modular unit and car park to be built next to the hall.

But Lisa Taylor, headteacher of Hope Bridge School, says the community is at the heart of what it does and people will be allowed to use the green space out of school hours.

"It won't actually take away the green space. We want the local community heavily involved with the life and success of the school," says Ms Taylor.

It's quite the opposite of taking anything away as they'll gain a great deal. The car park and building itself will take up 19% of the green space."

Lisa TaylorHeadteacher, Hope Bridge School

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Grass fire near M180 in North Lincolnshire

If you're on the M180 at the moment, be aware of a fire near Barnetby Top - and take care:

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Salford sign Turgut from Hull FC

Salford Red Devils head coach Ian Watson.

Salford Red Devils sign Hull FC outside-back Jansin Turgut ahead of the Super League Qualifiers.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull City v Aston Villa

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia

Preview followed by live coverage of Monday's Championship game between Hull City and Aston Villa.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scunthorpe sign Lund and Thomas

George Thomas

Scunthorpe sign midfielder Matthew Lund from Burton and forward George Thomas from Leicester on a season-long loan.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull's Maureen Lipman joins Coronation Street

Maureen Lipman has signed up to star as an "outspoken battleaxe" in Coronation Street.

Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer - Tyrone's grandmother
ITV

The Hull-born actress and comedian will play Tyrone Dobbs' grandmother (pictured), Evelyn Plummer, when she arrives in September.

She previously made a brief appearance in Corrie in 2002 as snooty landlady Lillian Spencer.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Stunning pictures across East Yorkshire

BBC Weather Watchers

The weather is still good and you've been sending in some lovely pictures from across the East Riding today.

This was the sunrise in Flamborough this morning:

Flamborough cliffs and sea
kershaw / Weather Watcher

One of the glistening water ways in Goole:

Goole
Anne Howard Webb / Weather Watchers

And this great cloud formation over the crops in Leven:

Crops Leven
PipB / Weather Watchers

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Humpback whales spotted off East Yorkshire coast

A rare sighting of two humpback whales has been reported off the East Yorkshire coast.

Humpback whale
AFP/Getty Images

The two animals can grow up to 16m in length.

The humpbacks, like the one pictured above, were spotted off Flamborough.

Something unusual like a humpback is always very special. We have a lot of other whales arrive, mainly minke whales, but humpbacks are few and far between this side of the country."

Robin PetchSea Watch Foundation

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Teenager charged over Grimsby vandalism

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following vandalism in Grimsby earlier this week.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Grimsby Youth Court next month charged with a public order offence relating to an incident in Birchin Way on 2 August and two counts of assault.

Humberside Police says it's looking over CCTV footage as part of its investigation.

Det Supt Jo Roe says: "We are continuing to work to identify the individuals involved in the incidents and are dedicating officers to follow up all lines of inquiry to make sure we exhaust every opportunity available to us.

It’s also important if you have any information about this, or you know who was involved in the disorder, that you get in touch with us."

Det Supt Jo RoeHumberside Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Local TV service to be taken over

Grimsby-based Estuary TV, which covers northern Lincolnshire, is being taken over by the UK's largest operator of local TV licences.

Estuary TV logo
Estuary TV

The announcement was made yesterday evening on the station by the executive producer, Lia Nici.

Yesterday afternoon, Estuary released a statement saying it was closing down because it wasn't commercially viable, but it now says That's TV will be running the service from 1 September.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scunthorpe in top ten places for day trips

Scunthorpe has made it onto a list of the most popular summer destinations in the country.

View more on twitter

The train operator, Trainline has used their data to work out the most sought after locations for day trips this summer.

Scunthorpe is sixth on the list along with St Ives, Southend-on-Sea and the New Forest.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Patrolling the tweets: Yorkshire police 24-hour tweetathon

Police in North and East Yorkshire are using social media to give people an insight into their work today:

Tweet
Humberside Police

For 24-hours from 09:00 this morning both forces are tweeting information about every incident their control rooms receive.

Tweet
North Yorkshire Police

They say they want to highlight the demand placed on them and help people understand why some incidents are prioritised above others.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Independent music festival to begin

It's in its seventh year and for the first time Humber Street Sesh is being held over two days.

More than 32,000 people attended last year.

Founder Mark Page say he's happy with its increasing popularity:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Food banks preparing for rise in demand

There are concerns food banks in East Yorkshire could run low on supplies this summer.

Food bank
BBC

It comes as a report by The Trussell Trust shows during the summer of 2017 more food was distributed than donated, and they say the rise in demand was due to children missing out on free school meals.

Normally it is quite difficult. There have been years where we've struggled quite badly to get enough food in to be able feed the people who need it."

Richard NewbyEast Yorkshire Food Bank

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Yorkshire's weather

BBC Weather

A mostly dry start to the day, but cloud will increase this morning, bringing the risk of rain.

This afternoon will be fairly cloudy with showers.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells and patchy cloud.

Wx graph
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Check your Yorkshire train journey

BBC News Travel

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M180 South Yorkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M180 South Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, from J1 for A18 Tudworth Road to J2 for A161.

M180 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M180 eastbound from J1 A18 Tudworth Road to J2, A161 (Woodhouse), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Grigg accusations 'could have been influenced by rumours'

A jury has heard a man who wrote to the then Bishop of Hull saying an East Yorkshire priest had indecently assaulted him, could have been influenced by rumours about the priest's sexuality.

Terence Grigg who was formerly a vicar at a church in Cottingham, East Yorkshire
BBC

84 year old Canon Terrence Grigg, who's now retired, denies 15 counts of historical sex abuse in the 1980s and 90s.

The prosecution claim he identified five vulnerable victims as young as 10 to take advantage of.

Grigg's defence say there was no sexual contact with any of them. The trial at Hull Crown Court continues.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Grimsby fish receives exquisite taste award

Alfred Enderby traditionally smoked salmon in Grimsby has been given 3 stars in the 2018 Great Taste Awards.

The gable end of Alfred Enderby's smoke house in Grimsby
BBC

It means it tastes exquisite and it's a pretty big deal since less than 3% of products are awarded 3-stars each year. Their smoked haddock was awarded 2 stars.

The Guild Of Fine Food has recognised several East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire products.

Great Newsome Brewery received awards for three of its beers whilst Wold Top Brewery received two awards.

St Helen's Farm at Seatson Ross gained six awards for their goats milk products.

And north Lincolnshire's Piper's Crisps received awards for five of its flavours.

For a full list of winners visit the Great Taste Awards website.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Twiddle muffs donated following hospital theft

People across the country have been donating knitted tubes called "twiddle muffs" to Hull Royal Infirmary (HRI).

Clinical Support Worker Kerry Morten (sitting) and Fracture Clinic Sister Nicola Day (standing)
HEY Hospitals NHS Trust

They are used by people with dementia to help them deal with anxiety during their treatment.

A number were stolen from a fracture clinic at HRI and security has been increased after the theft.

Staff say they are grateful to those who have donated replacements.

Only a few weeks ago weeks tea pots, dishes and old photographs were stolen from an area created by staff in the style of a 1960s front room to help people with dementia feel more comfortable.

We have been so touched by the response. "We used these to help some of our most vulnerable patients and it's reassuring to know that people were as outraged as we were by what had happened."

Nicola DaySister, Fracture Clinic at HRI

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A63 East Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

A63 East Yorkshire westbound severe accident, at Welton Road.

A63 East Yorkshire - A63 in Welton closed and slow traffic westbound at the Welton Road junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A180 Lincolnshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A180 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, from Freeman Street to Park Street.

A180 Lincolnshire - A180 Cleethorpe Road in Grimsby closed and heavy traffic in both directions from the Freeman Street junction to the Park Street junction, because of an accident involving two cars.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Skateboard exhibition in Hull

These one off skateboards are being exhibited in Hull this evening - but they'll be more colourful!

Blank skateboards lie on a workbench
BBC

Since this picture was taken they've all been customised by local artists.

Francois Brunet is behind the idea. He builds bespoke wooden surfboards in a lock up on an industrial estate in the city and is expanding to include skateboards.

You can see the customised boards at unit 3 Humber Street from 18:00 this evening.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

24 hours on patrol

Ever wondered what a day in the life of a police officer on patrol looks like?

Hands hold a mobile phone showing a police twitter feed
Humberside Police

Follow the Humberside Police Twitter account @HP_HullCentral tomorrow to find out what happens during #24HoursOnPatrol.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Increase of material at renewable energy site

More than 10,000 extra tonnes worth of plants and crops will be transported onto a renewable energy site in North Lincolnshire despite objections from residents and local councils.

Aerial view of biomass plant in Hibaldstow
North Lincolnshire Council

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service Merlin Renewables has been given planning permission to increase the raw material it brings into its biomass plant at Hibaldstow Airfield.

The facility turns crop and plant material into fertiliser and renewable energy for the national grid.

But Hibaldstow Parish Council and Redbourne Parish Council objected on the grounds that the increase in traffic would have an adverse impact on the area.

Merlin Renewables has agreed to create a travel plan to reduce any disruption.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police 'merry chase' from North to East Yorkshire

Three men have been arrested following a police chase that began in the York area and ended in the Melbourne area in East Yorkshire.

Police helicopter and car
@NPASCarrGate

The pursuit began at about 01:00 this morning when a black Subaru failed to stop for police officers close to Elvington.

Officers say the vehicle was followed at high speed into the East Yorkshire area where the Subaru then left the road and stopped in a field.

Three occupants then ran away from the vehicle, but were found a short time later by police officers and a police dog.

The three men, two 29-year-olds and a 26-year-old, all from South Yorkshire, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and suspected theft of a vehicle and drug driving.

The police helicopter was involved in the search for the men, with their Twitter account describing the group as "leading us all on a merry chase through fields."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sentence increased for knife-wielding ex

Judges have increased the sentence of a Hull man who broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and tried to stab her.

Royal Courts of Justice
GOV.UK

31-year-old Matthew White has a history of violence against ex-partners.

White smashed his way into his victim's house through a window, armed with a large kitchen knife, and attacked her while her three children were upstairs.

He terrorised her for 45 minutes and threatened to kill her mother, who'd come to her daughter's aid.

White, of Manor Way, Anlaby, was given a six-year jail term at Hull Crown Court in May but today the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to nine years, after three judges said the original term was too soft.

White was on bail for harassment at the time of the attack after sending his ex abusive and threatening messages.

Not only did White’s actions directly impact his victim, but we can also only begin to imagine the long-terms effects this is likely to have on the children who experienced this terrible ordeal. It is only right that White should serve a longer sentence.”

Robert Buckland QC MPSolicitor General

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Local TV service to close

Grimsby Institute has announced the closure of Estuary TV.

Logo
Estuary TV

It says it can't achieve the required economies of scale as a small commercial channel.

The announcement means there'll be redundancies but the Institute says it's looking to work with a larger broadcaster to transfer the licence.

It says it will manage all current contracts with existing advertisers in line with this process.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Revolutionary migraine treatment tested in Hull

A new drug specifically designed to prevent migraine has been trialled in Hull.

Consultant Neurologist Dr Fayyaz Ahmed, who's been testing the drug on his patients, hopes it could offer some relief:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Aftermath of a night of 'mindless vandalism'

More police officers will be on patrol around Grimsby after what police are describing as a night of "mindless vandalism".

Fifty windows were smashed at the Fishing Heritage Centre alone, with shops and cars also targeted in the town:

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Night of 'mindless vandalism' in Grimsby

A night of "mindless vandalism" in Grimsby is being investigated by Humberside Police.

Officers responded to several reports of youths wearing balaclavas and smashing windows around the town late last night and early this morning. Some were seen riding scooters or motorbikes.

Shop windows, cars and the National Fishing Heritage Centre were all targeted.

One teenage boy has been arrested and officers are reassuring people that the incidents will not go unpunished.

The behaviour displayed and the damage caused is wholly unacceptable and I can assure you that we will find those responsible for this. Our patrol officers and PCSOs will be highly visible while our team of detectives continues to investigate."

Det Supt Jo RoeGrimsby CID

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Listen: Oil firm denied further time at well site

Councillors have been described as "local heroes" after denying an oil firm more time to stay at a well site in North Lincolnshire.

Egdon Resources submitted the plan to extend their time at the site in Wressle ahead of controversial plans to drill for oil at the well but according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service members of North Lincolnshire Council's planning committee unanimously turned down the extension application, despite a further proposal already being submitted.

Egdon have lodged the proposals for a third time to continue drilling at the site following the council twice rejecting the plans but local campaigner Melanie Dale says they'll continue to fight Egdon Resources at Wressle:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

No fluoride for Hull water

The man in charge of finances at Hull City Council says fluoride will not be added to Hull's water supply.

Child has teeth looked at
Getty Images

Councillor Phil Webster says the process known as fluoridation is too expensive.

Tooth decay levels for under-5s in Hull are almost double the national average, and are much higher than Lincoln which has fluoride in the water.

However, Councillor Webster calls it mass medication and doesn't think it's right:

It's okay when you say 15% of children in Hull have tooth decay but there's 85% of children who don't have tooth decay that you're forcing this upon. It can't be right."

Councillor Phil WebsterHull City Council

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top