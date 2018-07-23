Montage

East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Severe disruption: A64 North Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

A64 North Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, from B1248 Scarborough Road to A169.

A64 North Yorkshire - A64 closed westbound from Spital Farm Roundabout in Staxton to the A169 junction in Old Malton, because of an overturned vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The Iron add Man Utd's Borthwick-Jackson

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

League One club Scunthorpe United sign defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

West Brom sign Iron defender Townsend

Conor Townsend

West Bromwich Albion sign attacking full-back Conor Townsend from Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M62 East Yorkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M62 East Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J36 for A614 Rawcliffe Road and J37 for A63.

M62 East Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound in East Riding of Yorkshire between J36, A614 (Goole) and J37, A63 (Howden), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Yorkshire's top stories

These are the top stories from across Yorkshire so far today:

Updates on breaking news will continue across the weekend.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Hull 2017 up for arts award

It's the final day of voting for Hull's year as UK City of Culture in the National Lottery Awards.

The programme, which attracted an audience of 5.3 million people over 2,800 events, is competing in the Best Arts category.

Voting closes at midnight and James Throwsdale from Absolutely Cultured says winning the award would be an honour:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man admits to killing Hull woman

A man has admitted killing a woman found dead at a house in Hull.

Luara Huteson
Humberside Police

Laura Huteson, 21, died when she was attacked and seriously injured at a property in Milldane in the Orchard Park area of the city on 27 February.

Jason Gaskell, who's 24, denied murdering Miss Huteson but pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to a charge of manslaughter.

Gaskell, of Milldane, has been remanded into custody ahead of his sentencing on 10 August.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Picture released of Stanley Metcalf

Leanne Brown

BBC Look North

Humberside Police have released a picture of six-year-old Stanley Metcalf, who died in what is believed to have been a tragic accident involving a pellet gun, yesterday afternoon.

Stanley Metcalf
Humberside Police

At a new conference this afternoon, Det Ch Insp Mark Goulding confirmed no arrests had been made.

He said they were speaking to family members, who were at the house at the time of the incident.

Here's an extract of what was said at the news conference:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Market plans on show

Traders and the general public have been given the opportunity to take a look at the plans for Scunthorpe's new market today.

Market
BBC

North Lincolnshire Council are spending over £4m, converting the old BHS building into a new indoor market.

Visitors will be shown a 3D video of the proposals today at the building.

There will also be a mock-up market stall, the opportunity to ask questions and find out how to go about applying for one or more stalls.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Shot six-year-old named by police

A six-year-old boy who died in Sproatley, East Yorkshire, yesterday afternoon, has been named as Stanley Metcalf.

Boy death
BBC

During a news conference in the village, Det Ch Insp Mark Goulding said they believed the case was a tragic accident.

The boy was injured after being shot by a pellet gun and died later in hospital.

No arrests have been made, but police are speaking to family members who were at the house at the time of the incident.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rail services begin to move...slowly

Rail services on some routes in Yorkshire are beginning to resume after a lightning strike at York affected signalling.

However, there are still numerous cancellations and delays and operators are advising customers to avoid travelling if possible.

Please continue to check National Rail enquiries for the latest travel information:

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Villagers 'saddened' by boy's death

Leanne Brown

BBC Look North

A six-year-old boy has died after sustaining a pellet gun injury in Sproatley, East Yorkshire.

Police have described the event as a tragedy.

People I have spoke to in the village have expressed how upset they are at the news:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lightning strike cause delays to Hull trains

Due to lightning damage some trains are being delayed or cancelled on the Hull to Scarborough line.

Passengers are being urged to check online for updates.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

North Lincolnshire aviation festival postponed

A North Lincolnshire aviation festival has been postponed due to high winds being forecast.

Battle of Britain Flypast
PA

North Lincolnshire Council say because of the high winds and rain forecast for this Sunday, the decision has been made to postpone the North Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Festival set to take place at Skydive Hibaldstow.

The festival included a special Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast.

It will now take place on Sunday 30 September.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pellet gun involved in death of six-year-old boy

Leanne Brown

BBC Look North

Humberside Police have confirmed initial investigations indicate that a pellet gun was involved in the death of a six year-old boy from East Yorkshire.

Church Lane
BBC

The boy was taken to Hull hospital from a property on Church Lane yesterday afternoon, but died a short time later.

Initial indication is this is a pellet gun injury but still we’re investigating the circumstances and the investigation is at an early stage."

Humberside Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

In pictures: Police investigate death of six-year-old boy

Leanne Brown

Reporter, BBC Look North

This is the scene in Sproatley, East Yorkshire, at the moment where police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy.

Sproatley death
BBC

The boy was taken to Hull hospital from a property on Church Lane yesterday afternoon, but died a short time later.

It's not yet clear what the circumstances are surrounding the boy's death, but police say they're providing support to the family.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police investigate death of six-year-old boy

Police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy in East Yorkshire.

Church Lane
Google

Police were called to a property on Church Lane in Sproatley at about 16.00 on Thursday.

A seriously injured boy was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, but died a short time after.

Humberside Police say they're investigating the circumstances of the death.

Our thoughts are with his family, who are being supported by specialist officers and we request that they are given privacy at this very difficult time."

Det Ch Insp Mark GouldingHumberside Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fireighters tackle Grimsby pallet blaze

Fire investigators will return to a pallet yard in Grimsby this morning to work out how a fire there overnight started.

Grimsby fire
Humberside Fire and Rescue

Crews were called in the early hours of this morning to the site off the A180.

About 30 firefighters eventually brought the blaze under control.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Be prepared': Latest flood alerts for Yorkshire

Parts of Yorkshire should "be prepared" as flooding is possible, according to the Environment Agency.

Rain and thunderstorms mean flash flooding is possible across the region, the agency says:

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tourism to Yorkshire on the up

Yorkshire's enjoyed a 25% increase in accommodation bookings over the past year, according to tourism bosses.

Yorkshire flag
BBC

It's thought events like the Tour de Yorkshire and Hull's year as City of Culture have helped the rise in visitors, tourism organisation Welcome to Yorkshire says.

Commercial director Peter Dodd says the recent hot weather's been the "icing on the cake" for the growth in visitor numbers to Yorkshire:

It's everything we've done in Yorkshire, like the Tour de Yorkshire. In March we revealed our tourism figures which have grown to eight billion. We are seeing great results."

Peter DoddWelcome to Yorkshire

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Sunshine and thunder ahead for Yorkshire

Abbie Dewhurst

Weather Presenter, BBC Look North

Today will be very warm and humid, with the best of the sunshine this morning before heavy showers and thunderstorms later.

Watch my full forecast here:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull rail services return to normal after signal problems

Train services into Hull have been disrupted this morning after a signalling fault caused delays to trains.

Hull Paragon Trains
Google

Train operator Northern says following the fault, lines have now re-opened.

However, delays are still expected to some trains

Customers are urged to listen to the for announcements and to check online for the latest updates.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Electricity distributor ready for power cuts

Electricity distributor Northern Powergrid say it's prepared for potential power cuts across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire amid warnings of severe thunderstorms later.

Northern Powergrid prepares for powercuts
Getty Images

The company, which supplies four million homes and businesses across the region, has reminded people to call 105 in the event of power loss.

The Met Office predicts thunderstorms, heavy rain and lightning over the course of the day - especially this evening.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Goole tube train factory plan faces legal challenge

A multi-million pound investment for Goole could be delayed or even cancelled, it's feared.

Siemens site
Siemens

Siemens Mobility currently plans to build trains for the London Underground at a new £200m factory in the town - a contract which could mean more than 700 jobs.

But rival companies Bombardier and Hitachi have now launched legal action against Transport for London, saying the trains should be built in Derby or County Durham instead.

Siemens Mobility Limited says the Goole factory will provide value for money for the taxpayer, but is unable to comment further because the procurement is now subject to legal action.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Yorkshire's Friday weather forecast

Today will be warm and humid again with the best of the sunshine in the morning.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening, bringing torrential rain and lightning.

They'll continue during the first half of tonight, before turning gradually drier tomorrow.

Yorkshire weather 27 July
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Check your Yorkshire train journey

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running pretty much to time at the moment.

However:

  • The 07:24 Sheffield to Bridlington service is delayed
  • Several services from Doncaster to Leeds, Beverley and Adwick have been cancelled
  • The 07:26 Wakefield Westgate to Leeds service has been cancelled
  • The 07:56 Bradford Interchange to Kings Cross has been cancelled
  • The 07:25 Hull to Sheffield service is currently running about 14 minutes late

For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull KR sign Hall and Crooks from Leigh

Craig Hall

Hull KR re-sign full-back Craig Hall from Leigh Centurions in addition to centre Ben Crooks, while three players move in the opposite direction.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Today's top stories

Here's the top stories so far today from across Yorkshire:

Updates on breaking news will continue through the evening.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Storm moves in across Yorkshire

BBC Weather Watchers

And so the rain comes...We can't complain can we?

It's been hot and glorious for the best part of a month, but all good things must come to an end and let's be honest, a bit of rain will be good for the grass.

Our BBC Weather Watchers have, as always been on the case, and sent in these dramatic pictures of the belt of rain and thunder storms moving across Yorkshire:

Leven
BBC
Swanland
BBC
Elvington
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Oil firm wants more time on drilling site

More time is expected to be given to an oil firm at a well site in North Lincolnshire, ahead of a proposal to continue drilling being considered.

Egdon Oil
BBC

Egdon Resources has submitted plans to allow workers to stay at Lodge Farm, near Wressle, for a further 12 months to give enough time for a fresh application for drilling to be heard.

The firm has lodged a planning application, for a third time, with North Lincolnshire Council to drill for oil at the well.

Councillors have already twice rejected proposals from Egdon, and the company's attempts to appeal the decision failed in January 2018.

However, the government's planning inspectorate decided in the firm's favour to allow them to retain the Wressle site for a further year.

The proposed development incorporates high levels of protection measures to minimise the potential for any environmental or other impacts from our operations."

Mark AbbottManaging Director, Egdon

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top