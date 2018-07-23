East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

More time is expected to be given to an oil firm at a well site in North Lincolnshire, ahead of a proposal to continue drilling being considered.

Egdon Resources has submitted plans to allow workers to stay at Lodge Farm, near Wressle, for a further 12 months to give enough time for a fresh application for drilling to be heard.

The firm has lodged a planning application, for a third time, with North Lincolnshire Council to drill for oil at the well.

Councillors have already twice rejected proposals from Egdon, and the company's attempts to appeal the decision failed in January 2018.

However, the government's planning inspectorate decided in the firm's favour to allow them to retain the Wressle site for a further year.