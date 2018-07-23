East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

People I have spoke to in the village have expressed how upset they are at the news:
Lightning strike cause delays to Hull trains
Due to lightning damage some trains are being delayed or cancelled on the Hull to Scarborough line.
Passengers are being urged to check online for updates.
North Lincolnshire aviation festival postponed
A North Lincolnshire aviation festival has been postponed due to high winds being forecast.
North Lincolnshire Council say because of the high winds and rain forecast for this Sunday, the decision has
been made to postpone the North Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Festival set to take place at Skydive Hibaldstow.
The festival included a special Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast.
It
will now take place on Sunday 30 September.
Pellet gun involved in death of six-year-old boy
Leanne Brown
BBC Look North
Humberside Police have confirmed initial investigations indicate that a pellet gun was involved in the death of a six year-old boy from East Yorkshire.
The boy was taken to Hull hospital from a property on Church Lane yesterday afternoon, but died a short time later.
Initial indication is this is a pellet gun injury but still we’re investigating the circumstances and the investigation is at an early stage."
In pictures: Police investigate death of six-year-old boy
Leanne Brown
Reporter, BBC Look North
This is the scene in Sproatley, East Yorkshire, at the moment where police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy.
The boy was taken to Hull hospital from a property on Church Lane yesterday afternoon, but died a short time later.
It's not yet clear what the circumstances are surrounding the boy's death, but police say they're providing support to the family.
Police investigate death of six-year-old boy
Police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy in East Yorkshire.
Police were called to a property on Church Lane in Sproatley at about 16.00 on Thursday.
A seriously injured boy was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, but died a short time after.
Humberside Police say they're investigating the circumstances of the death.
Our thoughts are with his family, who are being supported by specialist officers and we request that they are given privacy at this very difficult time."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: A64 North Yorkshire westbound
A64 North Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, from B1248 Scarborough Road to A169.
A64 North Yorkshire - A64 closed westbound from Spital Farm Roundabout in Staxton to the A169 junction in Old Malton, because of an overturned vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Derelict homes given graffiti makeover
The artwork will remain on the boarded-up homes until they are demolished.Read more
The Iron add Man Utd's Borthwick-Jackson
League One club Scunthorpe United sign defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan from Manchester United.Read more
West Brom sign Iron defender Townsend
West Bromwich Albion sign attacking full-back Conor Townsend from Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee.Read more
Trains halted and power cuts after storm
All lines between Beverley and Bridlington are blocked after lightning strikes damaged signalling.Read more
Fans' applause for pellet gun death boy
Hull City fans hold a minute's applause for "football mad" six-year-old Stanley Metcalf.Read more
Severe disruption: M62 East Yorkshire eastbound
M62 East Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J36 for A614 Rawcliffe Road and J37 for A63.
M62 East Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound in East Riding of Yorkshire between J36, A614 (Goole) and J37, A63 (Howden), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Rovers earn derby spoils against Hull FC
Former Hull FC players Danny Tickle and Craig Hall punish their old club to secure derby success for Hull KR.Read more
Yorkshire's top stories
These are the top stories from across Yorkshire so far today:
Updates on breaking news will continue across the weekend.
Watch: Hull 2017 up for arts award
It's the final day of voting for Hull's year as UK City of Culture in the National Lottery Awards.
The programme, which attracted an audience of 5.3 million people over 2,800 events, is competing in the Best Arts category.
Voting closes at midnight and James Throwsdale from Absolutely Cultured says winning the award would be an honour:
Man admits to killing Hull woman
A man has admitted killing a woman found dead at a house in Hull.
Laura Huteson, 21, died when she was attacked and seriously injured at a property in Milldane in the Orchard Park area of the city on 27 February.
Jason Gaskell, who's 24, denied murdering Miss Huteson but pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to a charge of manslaughter.
Gaskell, of Milldane, has been remanded into custody ahead of his sentencing on 10 August.
Man admits killing woman at house
Jason Gaskell pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 21-year-old Laura Huteson.Read more
Vicar 'unaware he took boy to a gay bar'
Terence Grigg, 84, is accused of carrying out multiple sexual assaults between 1983 and 1996.Read more
Picture released of Stanley Metcalf
Leanne Brown
BBC Look North
Humberside Police have released a picture of six-year-old Stanley Metcalf, who died in what is believed to have been a tragic accident involving a pellet gun, yesterday afternoon.
At a new conference this afternoon, Det Ch Insp Mark Goulding confirmed no arrests had been made.
He said they were speaking to family members, who were at the house at the time of the incident.
Here's an extract of what was said at the news conference:
Market plans on show
Traders and the general public have been given the opportunity to take a look at the plans for Scunthorpe's new market today.
North Lincolnshire Council are spending over £4m, converting the old BHS building into a new indoor market.
Visitors will be shown a 3D video of the proposals today at the building.
There will also be a mock-up market stall, the opportunity to ask questions and find out how to go about applying for one or more stalls.
Shot six-year-old named by police
A six-year-old boy who died in Sproatley, East Yorkshire, yesterday afternoon, has been named as Stanley Metcalf.
During a news conference in the village, Det Ch Insp Mark Goulding said they believed the case was a tragic accident.
The boy was injured after being shot by a pellet gun and died later in hospital.
No arrests have been made, but police are speaking to family members who were at the house at the time of the incident.
Rail services begin to move...slowly
Rail services on some routes in Yorkshire are beginning to resume after a lightning strike at York affected signalling.
However, there are still numerous cancellations and delays and operators are advising customers to avoid travelling if possible.
Please continue to check National Rail enquiries for the latest travel information:
Former vicar's alleged victims 'vulnerable'
Terrence Grigg, 84, is accused of carrying out multiple sexual assaults between 1983 and 1996.Read more
Watch: Villagers 'saddened' by boy's death
Leanne Brown
BBC Look North
A six-year-old boy has died after sustaining a pellet gun injury in Sproatley, East Yorkshire.
Police have described the event as a tragedy.
People I have spoke to in the village have expressed how upset they are at the news:
Lightning strike cause delays to Hull trains
Due to lightning damage some trains are being delayed or cancelled on the Hull to Scarborough line.
Passengers are being urged to check online for updates.
North Lincolnshire aviation festival postponed
A North Lincolnshire aviation festival has been postponed due to high winds being forecast.
North Lincolnshire Council say because of the high winds and rain forecast for this Sunday, the decision has been made to postpone the North Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Festival set to take place at Skydive Hibaldstow.
The festival included a special Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast.
It will now take place on Sunday 30 September.
Pellet gun involved in death of six-year-old boy
Leanne Brown
BBC Look North
Humberside Police have confirmed initial investigations indicate that a pellet gun was involved in the death of a six year-old boy from East Yorkshire.
The boy was taken to Hull hospital from a property on Church Lane yesterday afternoon, but died a short time later.
In pictures: Police investigate death of six-year-old boy
Leanne Brown
Reporter, BBC Look North
This is the scene in Sproatley, East Yorkshire, at the moment where police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy.
The boy was taken to Hull hospital from a property on Church Lane yesterday afternoon, but died a short time later.
It's not yet clear what the circumstances are surrounding the boy's death, but police say they're providing support to the family.
Police investigate death of six-year-old boy
Police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy in East Yorkshire.
Police were called to a property on Church Lane in Sproatley at about 16.00 on Thursday.
A seriously injured boy was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, but died a short time after.
Humberside Police say they're investigating the circumstances of the death.
Legal action over Tube trains contract
A legal challenge to the building of new Tube trains in Goole is launched by rival biddersRead more
Fireighters tackle Grimsby pallet blaze
Fire investigators will return to a pallet yard in Grimsby this morning to work out how a fire there overnight started.
Crews were called in the early hours of this morning to the site off the A180.
About 30 firefighters eventually brought the blaze under control.
'Be prepared': Latest flood alerts for Yorkshire
Parts of Yorkshire should "be prepared" as flooding is possible, according to the Environment Agency.
Rain and thunderstorms mean flash flooding is possible across the region, the agency says:
Tourism to Yorkshire on the up
Yorkshire's enjoyed a 25% increase in accommodation bookings over the past year, according to tourism bosses.
It's thought events like the Tour de Yorkshire and Hull's year as City of Culture have helped the rise in visitors, tourism organisation Welcome to Yorkshire says.
Commercial director Peter Dodd says the recent hot weather's been the "icing on the cake" for the growth in visitor numbers to Yorkshire:
Watch: Sunshine and thunder ahead for Yorkshire
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
Today will be very warm and humid, with the best of the sunshine this morning before heavy showers and thunderstorms later.
Watch my full forecast here:
Hull rail services return to normal after signal problems
Train services into Hull have been disrupted this morning after a signalling fault caused delays to trains.
Train operator Northern says following the fault, lines have now re-opened.
However, delays are still expected to some trains
Customers are urged to listen to the for announcements and to check online for the latest updates.
Electricity distributor ready for power cuts
Electricity distributor Northern Powergrid say it's prepared for potential power cuts across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire amid warnings of severe thunderstorms later.
The company, which supplies four million homes and businesses across the region, has reminded people to call 105 in the event of power loss.
The Met Office predicts thunderstorms, heavy rain and lightning over the course of the day - especially this evening.
Goole tube train factory plan faces legal challenge
A multi-million pound investment for Goole could be delayed or even cancelled, it's feared.
Siemens Mobility currently plans to build trains for the London Underground at a new £200m factory in the town - a contract which could mean more than 700 jobs.
But rival companies Bombardier and Hitachi have now launched legal action against Transport for London, saying the trains should be built in Derby or County Durham instead.
Siemens Mobility Limited says the Goole factory will provide value for money for the taxpayer, but is unable to comment further because the procurement is now subject to legal action.
Yorkshire's Friday weather forecast
Today will be warm and humid again with the best of the sunshine in the morning.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening, bringing torrential rain and lightning.
They'll continue during the first half of tonight, before turning gradually drier tomorrow.
Grindr Killer: Police refuse to answer questions
Daniel De Simone
BBC News
Met officers ignored early chances to catch serial killer Stephen Port who murdered four young men.Read more
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running pretty much to time at the moment.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Hull KR sign Hall and Crooks from Leigh
Hull KR re-sign full-back Craig Hall from Leigh Centurions in addition to centre Ben Crooks, while three players move in the opposite direction.Read more
Toxic algae pond death 'not suspicious'
Maciej Dymowski was found a week after visitors were warned of the dangers of swimming in the water.Read more
Today's top stories
Here's the top stories so far today from across Yorkshire:
Updates on breaking news will continue through the evening.
Storm moves in across Yorkshire
BBC Weather Watchers
And so the rain comes...We can't complain can we?
It's been hot and glorious for the best part of a month, but all good things must come to an end and let's be honest, a bit of rain will be good for the grass.
Our BBC Weather Watchers have, as always been on the case, and sent in these dramatic pictures of the belt of rain and thunder storms moving across Yorkshire:
Oil firm wants more time on drilling site
More time is expected to be given to an oil firm at a well site in North Lincolnshire, ahead of a proposal to continue drilling being considered.
Egdon Resources has submitted plans to allow workers to stay at Lodge Farm, near Wressle, for a further 12 months to give enough time for a fresh application for drilling to be heard.
The firm has lodged a planning application, for a third time, with North Lincolnshire Council to drill for oil at the well.
Councillors have already twice rejected proposals from Egdon, and the company's attempts to appeal the decision failed in January 2018.
However, the government's planning inspectorate decided in the firm's favour to allow them to retain the Wressle site for a further year.