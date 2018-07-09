East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Almost 130 new doctors are set to graduate from the Hull York medical school next week.

They'll be joined by 238 new nurses at the University of Hull.

It's 10 years since the first students graduated at the medical school, taking the total number of doctors trained there to 1,400.

The number of nurses graduating from the university this year is their largest ever number.

The University of Hull says the majority of graduating nurses have already been taken on by local health services.

Hull and East Riding Hospitals Trust has offered jobs to 144 student nurses, who are qualifying this year.