Montage

East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. East Yorkshire MP David Davis quits government
  2. Life-threatening injuries for man hit by bus in Grimsby
  3. Hull Trains announce cancellations
  4. Big increase in number of organ donors
  5. Filming for Dickens adaptation begins in Hull
  6. Yorkshire Cricket move T20 game to avoid England semi-final clash
  7. Live updates on Monday 9 July 2018

Live Reporting

By Jonathan Willis

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Record number of nurses graduating in Hull

Almost 130 new doctors are set to graduate from the Hull York medical school next week.

They'll be joined by 238 new nurses at the University of Hull.

Emma Shann, year 3 nursing student.
University of Hull

It's 10 years since the first students graduated at the medical school, taking the total number of doctors trained there to 1,400.

The number of nurses graduating from the university this year is their largest ever number.

Emma Shann and David Taylor, year 3 nursing students.
University of Hull

The University of Hull says the majority of graduating nurses have already been taken on by local health services.

Hull and East Riding Hospitals Trust has offered jobs to 144 student nurses, who are qualifying this year.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather forecast: Clear intervals with cloud

BBC Weather

Tonight will be dry with clear intervals but also quite a lot of cloud.

Temperatures will be lower than on recent nights with gentle northerly breezes.

Tomorrow will be dry with a fair amount of cloud but a few sunny intervals should develop at times.

Weather Forecast
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

By-election for Grimsby council seat

A North East Lincolnshire by-election will be held for the Freshney ward in the borough following the resignation of a local councillor.

North East Lincolnshire Council
BBC

The election will take place on July 26 after Labour councillor Ray Sutton stood down.

Mr Sutton resigned from his seat at the end of May as he is moving out of the borough to be closer to family.

The ward will remain a Labour seat until the by-election is held.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man arrested for possessing imitation firearm

A man’s been arrested this afternoon on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in Hull.

weapon
BBC

Police are in the Albany Street area of Hull, following reports of three men carrying a weapon.

Humberside Police say they take reports like this seriously.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull City sign forward Milinkovic

David Milinkovic in Hearts colours

Hull City sign Genoa forward David Milinkovic for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull City sign winger David Milinkovic

Hull City have announced that they've signed winger David Milinkovic from Italian side Genoa.

Tigers’ Head Coach Nigel Adkins says he's looking forward to working with the winger and is pleased to have brought him to the KCOM Stadium.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Reports of men carrying a weapon in Hull

Police are in the Albany Street area of Hull, following reports of three men carrying a weapon.

Police Weapon
BBC

Officers have been stopping and searching people but say so far no weapon has been found and no-one has been arrested.

Extra police are patrolling the area to reassure people and Humberside Police say they don't believe there is a threat to the wider public.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Efit released following robbery

An e-fit has been released of a suspect police want to speak to following an alleged robbery on May Tree Avenue, Hull on 5 July.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M180 Lincolnshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M180 Lincolnshire westbound severe disruption, between J2 for A161 Gainsborough and J1 for A18.

M180 Lincolnshire - One lane closed on M180 westbound between J2, A161 (Gainsborough) and J1, A18 (Thorne), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Temporary ward closure following virus outbreak

A virus normally seen during the winter months has led to temporary ward closures at Hull Royal Infirmary.

Hull Royal Infirmary
BBC

Wards 11 and 110 have been closed to new admissions due to the Norovirus vomiting bug and further bays have been closed on ward 31 at the Queen's Centre, Castle Hill Hospital.

Hull Royal Infirmary saw A&E attendances top 500 in a single day last week.

Visitors are being asked only to visit the affected wards time if absolutely necessary.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Is it right that David Davis resigned?

Tim Iredale

Political editor, East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Haltemprice and Howden MP David Davis has resigned as Brexit Secretary from the Government.

Mr Davis quit late on Sunday night, saying Theresa May had "given away too much too easily."

But what do people in his constituency think?

We asked them if was right that he has resigned:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New visitor centre approved near Scunthorpe

Plans for a £350,000 visitor and education centre near Scunthorpe have been approved.

Visitor Centre
Artist's Impression

The centre will be based next to the Bottesford Beck, Messingham Road, and will provide an open plan area for visitors plus kitchen and toilets.

Objections were raised by Bottessford Town Council who said that the project does not have sufficient parking and is too close to homes on Hallbrook Court.

North Lincolnshire Council will call the new facility the Bottesford and Yaddlethorpe Education and Visitor Centre.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Plans submitted for 54 affordable homes

Plans have been lodged to build 54 affordable homes on a former council building site in Scunthorpe.

Affordable homes plan
Google

The proposals have been lodged for the former Brumby Resource Centre, East Common Lane, by Jackson Design Associates.

North Lincolnshire Council looked to redevelop the site back in April 2015 after declaring the centre surplus to their requirements.

A mixture of homes have been proposed as part of the development, including apartments, semi-detached houses and bungalows.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man sought for breaching bail conditions

Police in Hull are trying to find a man who has breached his bail conditions:

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: A cloudy afternoon with some drizzle

This afternoon will be generally cloudy with the chance of a few light showers or spots of drizzle.

Much cooler than yesterday with light to moderate northerly breezes.

Weather Forecast
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Two men wanted over Hull robbery

Police are looking for two men after a woman's handbag was stolen on West Carr Lane, Hull, on Monday 25 June.

Robbery
Humberside Police

The incident happened at about 17:10 close to the Aldi supermarket.

A woman had her bag snatched by a man, who came up behind her on a bike.

The robber was described as white, in his mid 30s, around 6ft tall, with a tanned complexion.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Headlines this lunchtime in our area

Here's the latest headlined for East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Listen: 'It's coming home' 999 call

Humberside Police has released a 999 recording of a man shouting "It's coming home."

The force says last Saturday, which saw England beat Sweden in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, was the busiest day of the year for them.

They're calling on people to celebrate responsibly.

View more on youtube

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Humberside Police appeal ahead of next England match

Humberside Police have asked people to show "restraint" while watching England's semi-final match against Croatia on Wednesday.

It's coming home
Humberside Police

The force says they were left "less than impressed" after Saturday's win against Sweden saw one fan shout it's coming home down the phone at them.

Celebrating fans also blocked roads,climbed onto cars, and swung from bus shelters.

Humberside Police say someone could end up getting hurt from falling off or being hit by a vehicle.

It’s great to see everyone so passionate about cheering England on and the amount of national pride people have, but when people start throwing glass bottles and climbing onto moving vehicles – especially when they’ve had a bit to drink – it’s just a recipe for someone to end up getting seriously hurt."

Ch Supt Darren DownsHumberside Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police concerned for missing man

Police are still trying to find a missing 50-year-old man from Grimsby.

Missing Tony Pelton
Humberside Police

Tony Pelton has been missing since 4 July.

He has a number of medical conditions which require regular medication.

Humberside Police are growing concerned for his safety.

He is known to go to the Cleethorpe Road area and has previously travelled to the Louth and Mablethorpe areas.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Yorkshire Cricket move to avoid England semi-final clash

Yorkshire Cricket have rescheduled Wednesday's T20 Blast game with Derbyshire, because it would have clashed with England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

Maguire and root
BBC

The match will now take place on Monday 30 July at 18:30.

The club said they felt moving the game was "in the best interests of the spectators".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

David Copperfield comes to Hull

Work on a film based on a classic Dickens novel starts in Hull today.

David Copperfield
BBC

Armando Iannucci is directing The Personal History of David Copperfield, which stars Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie.

It's based on the Charles Dickens novel.

There'll be various road closures in place around the Old Town.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Teenager missing: have you seen Chantelle?

Police believe a missing 15-year-old girl from Sheffield may have travelled to Hull.

Chantelle
West Yorkshire Police

Chantelle Marsden was last seen on 4 July, after she left her home address in Toppham Drive, Lowedges, at about 08:00.

Police say despite making contact with her family later that afternoon, she didn’t return home and hasn’t been seen since.

Officers believe she may have travelled to Hull and are asking anyone who has seen or spoken to her since Wednesday to get in touch.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

David Davis couldn't support a deal he did not 'believe in'

Howden and Haltemprice MP David Davis has spoken to the BBC on why he has resigned as Brexit Secretary.

Mr Davis told the Today programme he could not sell a deal he did not believe in:

"Prime Minister, I'm going to be the odd man out on this" - @DavidDavisMP lifts the lid on the exchange with Theres… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

BBC Radio 4 Today

BBCr4today

"Prime Minister, I'm going to be the odd man out on this" - @DavidDavisMP lifts the lid on the exchange with Theres… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Life-threatening injuries for man hit by bus

An investigation has been launched after a man was left with potentially life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a bus in Grimsby.

Diana Princess of Wales Hospital
Google

It happened outside the Diana, Princess of Wales hospital on Saturday morning.

The man was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary where he remains in a stable condition.

A bus lane was closed while crash investigators carried out work.

Humberside Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident to contact them.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull Trains announces service cancellations

Hull Trains have tweeted that a number of services will be cancelled today, due to a number of trains needing repairs.

The 07.26 London Kings Cross to Hull service was the first journey to be cancelled this morning:

INFO: Tomorrow 09/07/2018 we will be running the following services.
INFO: Tomorrow 09/07/2018 we will be running the following services.

Hull Trains

Hull_Trains

INFO: Tomorrow 09/07/2018 we will be running the following services.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Organ donations double in decade

The number of people donating organs following their death has more than doubled in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire in the last decade.

Transplant
BBC

New figures show almost 150 people in the region became donors in the last year.

NHS Blood and Transplant say although support for organ donation is rising, there are still more than five hundred people on the transplant waiting list across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Gordon Crowe, from NHS Blood and Transplant, says bereaved families often get comfort from donating a loved one's organs.

The families of loved ones who've donated get a huge amount of satisfaction knowing that ther've saved someone else's life. They get some comfort from that."

Gordon CroweNHS Blood and Transplant

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Today's weather

Jennifer Bartram

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

It's another beautiful start to the day.

Here's the full weather forecast:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

East Yorkshire MP resigns from government

Haltemprice and Howden MP David Davis, who has been leading negotiations to leave the EU, has resigned from the government.

David Davis
Reuters

In his resignation letter, Mr Davis criticised the PM's Brexit plan - agreed by the cabinet on Friday - saying it would leave Parliament with "at best a weak negotiating position".

He said he was "unpersuaded" that the government's negotiating approach "will not just lead to further demands for concessions" from Brussels.

In her reply, Mrs May said she did not agree but thanked him for his work as Brexit Secretary.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top