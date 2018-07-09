East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- East Yorkshire MP David Davis quits government
- Life-threatening injuries for man hit by bus in Grimsby
- Hull Trains announce cancellations
- Big increase in number of organ donors
- Filming for Dickens adaptation begins in Hull
- Yorkshire Cricket move T20 game to avoid England semi-final clash
- Live updates on Monday 9 July 2018
Live Reporting
By Jonathan Willis
All times stated are UK
Record number of nurses graduating in Hull
Almost 130 new doctors are set to graduate from the Hull York medical school next week.
They'll be joined by 238 new nurses at the University of Hull.
It's 10 years since the first students graduated at the medical school, taking the total number of doctors trained there to 1,400.
The number of nurses graduating from the university this year is their largest ever number.
The University of Hull says the majority of graduating nurses have already been taken on by local health services.
Hull and East Riding Hospitals Trust has offered jobs to 144 student nurses, who are qualifying this year.
Weather forecast: Clear intervals with cloud
BBC Weather
Tonight will be dry with clear intervals but also quite a lot of cloud.
Temperatures will be lower than on recent nights with gentle northerly breezes.
Tomorrow will be dry with a fair amount of cloud but a few sunny intervals should develop at times.
By-election for Grimsby council seat
A North East Lincolnshire by-election will be held for the Freshney ward in the borough following the resignation of a local councillor.
The election will take place on July 26 after Labour councillor Ray Sutton stood down.
Mr Sutton resigned from his seat at the end of May as he is moving out of the borough to be closer to family.
The ward will remain a Labour seat until the by-election is held.
Man arrested for possessing imitation firearm
A man’s been arrested this afternoon on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in Hull.
Police are in the Albany Street area of Hull, following reports of three men carrying a weapon.
Humberside Police say they take reports like this seriously.
Hull City sign forward Milinkovic
Hull City sign Genoa forward David Milinkovic for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.Read more
Hull City sign winger David Milinkovic
Hull City have announced that they've signed winger David Milinkovic from Italian side Genoa.
Tigers’ Head Coach Nigel Adkins says he's looking forward to working with the winger and is pleased to have brought him to the KCOM Stadium.
Reports of men carrying a weapon in Hull
Police are in the Albany Street area of Hull, following reports of three men carrying a weapon.
Officers have been stopping and searching people but say so far no weapon has been found and no-one has been arrested.
Extra police are patrolling the area to reassure people and Humberside Police say they don't believe there is a threat to the wider public.
Efit released following robbery
An e-fit has been released of a suspect police want to speak to following an alleged robbery on May Tree Avenue, Hull on 5 July.
Severe disruption: M180 Lincolnshire westbound
M180 Lincolnshire westbound severe disruption, between J2 for A161 Gainsborough and J1 for A18.
M180 Lincolnshire - One lane closed on M180 westbound between J2, A161 (Gainsborough) and J1, A18 (Thorne), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Temporary ward closure following virus outbreak
A virus normally seen during the winter months has led to temporary ward closures at Hull Royal Infirmary.
Wards 11 and 110 have been closed to new admissions due to the Norovirus vomiting bug and further bays have been closed on ward 31 at the Queen's Centre, Castle Hill Hospital.
Hull Royal Infirmary saw A&E attendances top 500 in a single day last week.
Visitors are being asked only to visit the affected wards time if absolutely necessary.
Watch: Is it right that David Davis resigned?
Tim Iredale
Political editor, East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Haltemprice and Howden MP David Davis has resigned as Brexit Secretary from the Government.
Mr Davis quit late on Sunday night, saying Theresa May had "given away too much too easily."
But what do people in his constituency think?
We asked them if was right that he has resigned:
New visitor centre approved near Scunthorpe
Plans for a £350,000 visitor and education centre near Scunthorpe have been approved.
The centre will be based next to the Bottesford Beck, Messingham Road, and will provide an open plan area for visitors plus kitchen and toilets.
Objections were raised by Bottessford Town Council who said that the project does not have sufficient parking and is too close to homes on Hallbrook Court.
North Lincolnshire Council will call the new facility the Bottesford and Yaddlethorpe Education and Visitor Centre.
Plans submitted for 54 affordable homes
Plans have been lodged to build 54 affordable homes on a former council building site in Scunthorpe.
The proposals have been lodged for the former Brumby Resource Centre, East Common Lane, by Jackson Design Associates.
North Lincolnshire Council looked to redevelop the site back in April 2015 after declaring the centre surplus to their requirements.
A mixture of homes have been proposed as part of the development, including apartments, semi-detached houses and bungalows.
Man sought for breaching bail conditions
Police in Hull are trying to find a man who has breached his bail conditions:
Weather: A cloudy afternoon with some drizzle
This afternoon will be generally cloudy with the chance of a few light showers or spots of drizzle.
Much cooler than yesterday with light to moderate northerly breezes.
Two men wanted over Hull robbery
Police are looking for two men after a woman's handbag was stolen on West Carr Lane, Hull, on Monday 25 June.
The incident happened at about 17:10 close to the Aldi supermarket.
A woman had her bag snatched by a man, who came up behind her on a bike.
The robber was described as white, in his mid 30s, around 6ft tall, with a tanned complexion.
Headlines this lunchtime in our area
Here's the latest headlined for East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire:
Listen: 'It's coming home' 999 call
Humberside Police has released a 999 recording of a man shouting "It's coming home."
The force says last Saturday, which saw England beat Sweden in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, was the busiest day of the year for them.
They're calling on people to celebrate responsibly.
Humberside Police appeal ahead of next England match
Humberside Police have asked people to show "restraint" while watching England's semi-final match against Croatia on Wednesday.
The force says they were left "less than impressed" after Saturday's win against Sweden saw one fan shout it's coming home down the phone at them.
Celebrating fans also blocked roads,climbed onto cars, and swung from bus shelters.
Humberside Police say someone could end up getting hurt from falling off or being hit by a vehicle.
Police concerned for missing man
Police are still trying to find a missing 50-year-old man from Grimsby.
Tony Pelton has been missing since 4 July.
He has a number of medical conditions which require regular medication.
Humberside Police are growing concerned for his safety.
He is known to go to the Cleethorpe Road area and has previously travelled to the Louth and Mablethorpe areas.
Yorkshire Cricket move to avoid England semi-final clash
Yorkshire Cricket have rescheduled Wednesday's T20 Blast game with Derbyshire, because it would have clashed with England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia.
The match will now take place on Monday 30 July at 18:30.
The club said they felt moving the game was "in the best interests of the spectators".
David Copperfield comes to Hull
Work on a film based on a classic Dickens novel starts in Hull today.
Armando Iannucci is directing The Personal History of David Copperfield, which stars Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie.
It's based on the Charles Dickens novel.
There'll be various road closures in place around the Old Town.
Teenager missing: have you seen Chantelle?
Police believe a missing 15-year-old girl from Sheffield may have travelled to Hull.
Chantelle Marsden was last seen on 4 July, after she left her home address in Toppham Drive, Lowedges, at about 08:00.
Police say despite making contact with her family later that afternoon, she didn’t return home and hasn’t been seen since.
Officers believe she may have travelled to Hull and are asking anyone who has seen or spoken to her since Wednesday to get in touch.
David Davis couldn't support a deal he did not 'believe in'
Howden and Haltemprice MP David Davis has spoken to the BBC on why he has resigned as Brexit Secretary.
Mr Davis told the Today programme he could not sell a deal he did not believe in:
Life-threatening injuries for man hit by bus
An investigation has been launched after a man was left with potentially life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a bus in Grimsby.
It happened outside the Diana, Princess of Wales hospital on Saturday morning.
The man was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary where he remains in a stable condition.
A bus lane was closed while crash investigators carried out work.
Humberside Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident to contact them.
Hull Trains announces service cancellations
Hull Trains have tweeted that a number of services will be cancelled today, due to a number of trains needing repairs.
The 07.26 London Kings Cross to Hull service was the first journey to be cancelled this morning:
Organ donations double in decade
The number of people donating organs following their death has more than doubled in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire in the last decade.
New figures show almost 150 people in the region became donors in the last year.
NHS Blood and Transplant say although support for organ donation is rising, there are still more than five hundred people on the transplant waiting list across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Gordon Crowe, from NHS Blood and Transplant, says bereaved families often get comfort from donating a loved one's organs.
Watch: Today's weather
Jennifer Bartram
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It's another beautiful start to the day.
Here's the full weather forecast:
East Yorkshire MP resigns from government
Haltemprice and Howden MP David Davis, who has been leading negotiations to leave the EU, has resigned from the government.
In his resignation letter, Mr Davis criticised the PM's Brexit plan - agreed by the cabinet on Friday - saying it would leave Parliament with "at best a weak negotiating position".
He said he was "unpersuaded" that the government's negotiating approach "will not just lead to further demands for concessions" from Brussels.
In her reply, Mrs May said she did not agree but thanked him for his work as Brexit Secretary.