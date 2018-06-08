East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Hull researchers find small plastic particles in mussels
- Police concerned for missing teenagers
- RAF baton relay makes its way to the Humber
- Sir Bob Geldof to address Bridlington business event
- Council to seek permission to move Hornsea library
- Live updates on Friday 8 June 2018
Live Reporting
By Clare Crooks and Folarin Sagaya
All times stated are UK
Four arrests made in drugs crackdown
Humberside Police say they've made four arrests today as they continue to clamp down on drug use and anti-social behaviour in Hull city centre.
The force says it will not accept people openly dealing drugs in the city and is encouraging anyone who sees anything to get in touch.
It was announced early this week that officers would be increasing patrols in the city centre.
Police volunteers sought
Humberside Police is urging more of us to volunteer to help them in their work.
They've been on a recruitment drive recently explaining what roles volunteers can fill - they point out volunteers do not replace roles held by paid staff:
Severe disruption: M180 Lincolnshire westbound
M180 Lincolnshire westbound severe disruption, between J2 for A161 Gainsborough and J1 for A18.
M180 Lincolnshire - One lane closed on M180 westbound between J2, A161 (Gainsborough) and J1, A18 (Thorne), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Lord Mayor’s Celebration Day to take place next weekend
Hull's Lord Mayor’s Celebration Day is due to take place on 16 June.
The event is being held across Trinity Square and Queen's Gardens, and will feature music, culture and arts and crafts.
A carnival procession with a 16-piece community street band will also make it's way through parts of the city centre.
Council positive about city centre's future
Plans for a major new shopping centre in Hull will not be adversely affected by the closure of House of Fraser's city centre store, says the deputy leader of Hull City Council.
Plans for a new shopping and leisure area on the site of the old BHS and Co-op buildings at Albion Square have secured planning permission.
Councillor Daren Hale is confident the closure won't have a knock-on effect and is also positive about the future of the House of Fraser site.
House of Fraser is also shutting its Grimsby store, along with others around the country.
Harry Potter star comes to Hull
Mark Williams who appeared in the Harry Potter films and TV's The Fast Show is performing in Hull next year.
He will star as the eccentric Doctor Doolittle in a production at Hull New Theatre from 26 February to 9 March 2019.
The musical is is being staged as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the original Doctor Doolittle film.
Historic trawler prepares for new home
The Arctic Corsair will eventually be moved to a new £37.5m maritime museum in Hull.Read more
This afternoon's weather
There'll be a limited amounts of bright or sunny weather this afternoon.
The showers from this morning should ease off through the rest of the day.
Cleethorpes death not thought to be suspcious
Humberside Police say the death of a man at a house in Cleethorpes yesterday isn't believed to be suspicious.
A woman arrested in connection with the incident on Barcroft Street has been released under investigation.
The force is continuing its investigations today and is supporting the family of the dead man.
Council targets new operators for Walton Street Market
Hull City Council are making an urgent appeal for potential operators of Walton Street Market.
It was announced on Wednesday the Hull market was shutting down.
The previous operators had run into financial difficulties.
RAF baton relay arrives at Humber Bridge
Here are the latest pictures from the RAF baton relay which has made it up the North Tower of the Humber Bridge today.
It's part of a UK-wide relay to mark the service's 100th anniversary.
The baton is travelling for 100 days and visiting 100 sites associated with the RAF, and is being carried by RAF personnel, veterans and volunteers.
It has already travelled through York and parts of East Yorkshire.
Woman got stuck in kid's swing
A woman who go stuck in a child's swing had to be rescued by the fire service yesterday.
Humberside Fire and Rescue say they were called to the incident in a Grimsby park at 18:00.
The service said the young woman was released unharmed by "manual manipulation".
Concern for missing Hull teenagers
Two 13-year-old teenagers have been reported missing in Hull.
Reece Roberts and Leia Waller, both from Bransholme, were last seen on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday evening respectively.
Officers believe they are together and say they're concerned for their safety.
Reece is described as being 5ft tall and skinny.
Leia is also 5ft tall and said to be of medium build with long ginger hair.
Humberside Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.
'Shopping habits are changing' - regeneration chief
High street shopping isn't dead but the way people shop has changed significantly, the man in charge of regeneration in Hull has said.
Mark Jones comments come after House of Fraser announced yesterday it was closing 31 of its 59 stores, including those in Hull, Lincoln and Grimsby.
Mr Jones said despite the loss of big names there has been a growth in niche brands and independent shops.
Are mussels now off the menu?
Paul Murphy
BBC Look North
New research from the University of Hull suggests contamination from microplastics may be 'significant and widespread'.
The findings come after mussel samples were taken from around the UK coastline and from supermarket shelves.
Researchers said the results suggest it's common for people eating seafood to consume microplastics.
Smoking ban for football parents
Parents will no longer be able to smoke while watching their children playing football in Hull.
It means they'll be stopped from lighting up on the sidelines or within sight of children.
The action will come in to force from the start of the football season in September.
Hull City Council says it's another step towards a smoke-free generation.
RAF baton relay makes its way to the Humber
The RAF Baton Relay will go up the North Tower of the Humber Bridge today.
It's part of a UK-wide relay to mark the service's 100th anniversary.
The baton is travelling for 100 days and visiting 100 sites associated with the RAF, and is being carried by RAF personnel, veterans and volunteers.
It has already travelled through York and parts of East Yorkshire.
Sir Bob Geldof to address Bridlington business event
Sir Bob Geldof will be speaking at a business networking event in Bridlington later today.
In 2016 the musician and activist argued that fishermen would not be worse off if Britain remained in the European Union.
At the time, he ended up trading insults with Nigel Farage on the issue when both took to fishing boats on the Thames.
Almost 700 business leaders are expected at Bridlington Spa in an event organised as part of Humber Business Week.
Council to seek permission to move Hornsea library
East Riding council wants to press on with moving Hornsea's library and customer service centre to the leisure centre on the seafront.
Officials will seek planning permission next week.
The town council however has opposed the project with former Hornsea mayor Anne Padgett saying it'll leave two large empty buildings in the town centre.
Hull to host mental health event for young people
Hull West and Hessle MP Emma Hardy has organised an event today which will focus on mental health issues among young people:
It's called 'Signposts' and will be held at the city's Guildhall this afternoon.
The Labour MP says it's time to be thinking about what the causes and triggers are for mental health problems.