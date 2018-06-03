East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

He said Network Rail was "too late in finalising planned timetable changes", which have caused widespread problems since they were introduced on 20 May.
The RMT's general secretary Mick Cash said the minister should "get out" and described the situation as "carnage".
Since 18 May, Northern has aborted 2,200 services.
Northern has not been able to confirm suggestions an emergency timetable would be introduced next week.
A spokesman for the company said "no decision" had been made but it was looking at a "number of options" to address the problems.
Man attacked in Bridlington
A man has been attacked in Bridlington after he refused a man's demand for money.
The incident happened on yesterday at 6:30 outside Costcutters on Trinity Road.
The suspect asked for money, when the victim refused he was hit on the forehead.
New marine control centre to be opened
A new centre which will control all the shipping movements in the Humber is being officially opened this afternoon.
The £5.2m Marine Control Centre at Grimsby Dock replaces the old Vessel Traffic Services Centre at Spurn Point.
It will look after 40,000 shipping movements across the River Humber each year.
MP concerned over 'vital' village service
A post office, which has closed because of a shortage of staff, has been described as a "vital community asset" by the Beverley and Holderness MP.
Graham Stuart has raised concerns about the closure of the office in Hedon with the Post Office.
Apparently a new postmaster had been appointed but then withdrew and the company is searching for someone to take it on.
People are being advised to use the post office two miles away in Preston.
Hedon Post Office is a vital community asset which is relied on by a large number of Hedon residents to collect their pensions among other essential services."
Venue pulls out of boxing tournament
A venue in Hull has pulled out of running a children's boxing tournament this weekend because of safety concerns.
Nuffield Health have pulled out of hosting the Hull Box Cup following advice - the decision was made after police warned there could be a potential threat to public safety.
Organisers of the tournament said they had arranged for security and a police presence at the event, but the venue didn't want to take the risk.
They are now trying to find an alternative venue.
It is with regret that we have had to cancel our planned boxing event for this weekend. The decision has been made following advice from local police. We have informed the event organisers to make arrangements with the attendees."
A spokesman for the animal charity said they don't want to keep the pets any longer than necessary but said it had been a complex investigation.
Some of the animals seized had also tested positive for diseases not usually found in the UK, he added.
The RSPCA hopes to start reuniting dogs with their owners within "the next few weeks".
Nobody from the RSPCA is talking to us, or telling us anything. All we need to know is have they got our dog and when can we have it back. There's absolutely no need to hang on to a dog for months. We are now considering legal action."
Next phase of flood defences to get under way in Hull
The next phase of flood defence work along the River Hull is due to get under way tomorrow.
The Environment Agency is spending £36.5m to reduce flood risks, with over 60,000 homes and businesses across the city set to benefit.
Part of Bankside, one of the city's busiest roads, which has been closed for months is reopening, but a new stretch of road on Wincolmlee will be closed from tomorrow until August.
There will also be more flood defence work along the River Hull later in the year.
Your lunchtime headlines
The top stories from across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire so far today include:
Severe disruption: M62 East Yorkshire westbound
M62 East Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J36 for A614.
M62 East Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on entry slip road westbound at J36, A614 (Goole), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Hull KR 14-42 Castleford Tigers
Castleford Tigers score eight tries in a dominant win over Hull KR to move up to fourth in the Super League table.Read more
Here's today's top stories for East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire:
Hull KR legend to be honoured at game
One of the greatest rugby league players of all time will be honoured at Hull Kingston Rovers this evening.
KCOM Craven Park will host Castleford in Super League for the inaugural Roger Millward Trophy.
Millward, who died in 2016, played for both clubs and coached the Robins during his twenty five years at the club.
Weather: Storm warning for the weekend
BBC Weather
The odd shower should fade away this evening leaving some clear spells.
Saturday should see a little sunshine once any low cloud, mist and fog has dispersed.
However, there is the risk of a slow-moving heavy and thundery downpour breaking out during the afternoon.
Challenge Cup: St Helens v Hull FC
BBC Sport
St Helens have name an unchanged side for their Challenge Cup last-eight tie, after full-back Ben Barba and winger Tommy Makinson overcame knocks.
Super League leaders Saints are bidding for their first semi-final appearance since their 2015 loss to Leeds Rhinos.
Holders Hull FC have centre Carlos Tuimavave and playmaker Albert Kelly back after ankle and hamstring issues.
Prop Scott Taylor has overcome a shoulder injury while winger Bureta Faraimo returns following suspension.
MP criticises Hull Trains' problems
Hull North Labour MP Diana Johnson has criticised Hull Trains after the company said it was doing everything it could to get back to a normal service.
The company has suffered a series of cancellations and delays over the past few months, following technical problems with some of their trains.
Owner desperate to get dog back from RSPCA
A dog owner is demanding the RSPCA return his pet after it and hundreds of other dogs were seized from an animal rescue centre by the charity.
A hundred and sixty animals were removed from Four Paws in South Killingholme in March.
Gavin Hamilton's, who has presented a letter of claim to the RSPCA, says he hasn't seen his dog Wally since they were taken.
Weather: Cloudy on the coast
Low cloud, mist and fog may linger along the coast this afternoon but there will be some sunny spells inland.
It will stay mostly dry with just a slight risk of a shower.
Hull college 'disappointed' by further strike action
Hull College says it's "disappointed" by the University and College Union's (UCU) decision to hold a further seven days worth of strikes.
Hull College Group, which runs colleges in Hull, Goole and Harrogate, has started a restructuring plan to deal with a £10m deficit which could see 231 posts closed.
The University and College Union plans to hold five days of strikes from Monday 18 June and another two days on 26 and 27 June.
The college says it will do everything it can to avoid disruption to exams.
Woman fined for 'man in a van' fly-tipping
A woman, who used a "man in a van" to clear some rubbish she had, has been fined £680.79 for fly-tipping in Walkington.
Wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, nappies and other household waste was found dumped at the side of the road in Walkington Heads in January.
Kayleigh Cowper of Enstone Garth, Hull, pleaded guilty to failing in her duty of care by not checking she was using an authorised waste carrier at Beverley Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
The court was told a "man with a van" had charged Miss Cowper £5 to clean her wheelie bin and had offered to take away her rubbish at no extra cost.
Teenager injured during assault
A teenager has suffered facial injuries following an altercation between two boys in Hull.
The incident happened on Hotham Road North at 19:50 on Sunday 29 May.
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident, he has been released under investigation.
Further strikes over college job cuts
The seven days of industrial action are in protest at Hull College Group's is plan to axe 231 posts.Read more