Montage

East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Jonathan Willis

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Severe disruption: M62 East Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 East Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J36 for A614.

M62 East Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on entry slip road westbound at J36, A614 (Goole), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull KR 14-42 Castleford Tigers

Greg Eden

Castleford Tigers score eight tries in a dominant win over Hull KR to move up to fourth in the Super League table.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Today's top stories

Here's today's top stories for East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull KR legend to be honoured at game

One of the greatest rugby league players of all time will be honoured at Hull Kingston Rovers this evening.

KCOM Craven Park will host Castleford in Super League for the inaugural Roger Millward Trophy.

Millward, who died in 2016, played for both clubs and coached the Robins during his twenty five years at the club.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Storm warning for the weekend

BBC Weather

The odd shower should fade away this evening leaving some clear spells.

Saturday should see a little sunshine once any low cloud, mist and fog has dispersed.

However, there is the risk of a slow-moving heavy and thundery downpour breaking out during the afternoon.

Weather Forecast
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Challenge Cup: St Helens v Hull FC

BBC Sport

St Helens have name an unchanged side for their Challenge Cup last-eight tie, after full-back Ben Barba and winger Tommy Makinson overcame knocks.

St Helens
SWPIX.COM

Super League leaders Saints are bidding for their first semi-final appearance since their 2015 loss to Leeds Rhinos.

Holders Hull FC have centre Carlos Tuimavave and playmaker Albert Kelly back after ankle and hamstring issues.

Prop Scott Taylor has overcome a shoulder injury while winger Bureta Faraimo returns following suspension.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MP criticises Hull Trains' problems

Hull North Labour MP Diana Johnson has criticised Hull Trains after the company said it was doing everything it could to get back to a normal service.

The company has suffered a series of cancellations and delays over the past few months, following technical problems with some of their trains.

Diana Johnson
Twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Northern: Minister blames delays on Network Rail again

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has again blamed Network Rail for ongoing problems on Northern rail services, which operate across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, after the RMT called for him to quit.

Northern Fail
Stephen Pimlott

He said Network Rail was "too late in finalising planned timetable changes", which have caused widespread problems since they were introduced on 20 May.

The RMT's general secretary Mick Cash said the minister should "get out" and described the situation as "carnage".

Since 18 May, Northern has aborted 2,200 services.

Northern has not been able to confirm suggestions an emergency timetable would be introduced next week.

A spokesman for the company said "no decision" had been made but it was looking at a "number of options" to address the problems.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man attacked in Bridlington

A man has been attacked in Bridlington after he refused a man's demand for money.

Costcutters
Google

The incident happened on yesterday at 6:30 outside Costcutters on Trinity Road.

The suspect asked for money, when the victim refused he was hit on the forehead.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New marine control centre to be opened

A new centre which will control all the shipping movements in the Humber is being officially opened this afternoon.

Girmsby Port
Google

The £5.2m Marine Control Centre at Grimsby Dock replaces the old Vessel Traffic Services Centre at Spurn Point.

It will look after 40,000 shipping movements across the River Humber each year.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MP concerned over 'vital' village service

A post office, which has closed because of a shortage of staff, has been described as a "vital community asset" by the Beverley and Holderness MP.

post office
Google

Graham Stuart has raised concerns about the closure of the office in Hedon with the Post Office.

Apparently a new postmaster had been appointed but then withdrew and the company is searching for someone to take it on.

People are being advised to use the post office two miles away in Preston.

Hedon Post Office is a vital community asset which is relied on by a large number of Hedon residents to collect their pensions among other essential services."

Graham Stuart MPBeverley and Holderness

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Venue pulls out of boxing tournament

A venue in Hull has pulled out of running a children's boxing tournament this weekend because of safety concerns.

Nuffield Health
Google

Nuffield Health have pulled out of hosting the Hull Box Cup following advice - the decision was made after police warned there could be a potential threat to public safety.

Organisers of the tournament said they had arranged for security and a police presence at the event, but the venue didn't want to take the risk.

They are now trying to find an alternative venue.

It is with regret that we have had to cancel our planned boxing event for this weekend. The decision has been made following advice from local police. We have informed the event organisers to make arrangements with the attendees."

Nuffield Health

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Owner desperate to get dog back from RSPCA

A dog owner is demanding the RSPCA return his pet after it and hundreds of other dogs were seized from an animal rescue centre by the charity.

South Killingholme dogs home
BBC

A hundred and sixty animals were removed from Four Paws in South Killingholme in March.

Gavin Hamilton's, who has presented a letter of claim to the RSPCA, says he hasn't seen his dog Wally since they were taken.

A spokesman for the animal charity said they don't want to keep the pets any longer than necessary but said it had been a complex investigation.

Some of the animals seized had also tested positive for diseases not usually found in the UK, he added.

The RSPCA hopes to start reuniting dogs with their owners within "the next few weeks".

Nobody from the RSPCA is talking to us, or telling us anything. All we need to know is have they got our dog and when can we have it back. There's absolutely no need to hang on to a dog for months. We are now considering legal action."

Gavin HamiltonDog owner

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Next phase of flood defences to get under way in Hull

The next phase of flood defence work along the River Hull is due to get under way tomorrow.

Flood Defences
Environment Agency

The Environment Agency is spending £36.5m to reduce flood risks, with over 60,000 homes and businesses across the city set to benefit.

Part of Bankside, one of the city's busiest roads, which has been closed for months is reopening, but a new stretch of road on Wincolmlee will be closed from tomorrow until August.

There will also be more flood defence work along the River Hull later in the year.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your lunchtime headlines

The top stories from across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire so far today include:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Cloudy on the coast

Low cloud, mist and fog may linger along the coast this afternoon but there will be some sunny spells inland.

It will stay mostly dry with just a slight risk of a shower.

Weather
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull college 'disappointed' by further strike action

Hull College says it's "disappointed" by the University and College Union's (UCU) decision to hold a further seven days worth of strikes.

Hull College
BBC

Hull College Group, which runs colleges in Hull, Goole and Harrogate, has started a restructuring plan to deal with a £10m deficit which could see 231 posts closed.

The University and College Union plans to hold five days of strikes from Monday 18 June and another two days on 26 and 27 June.

The college says it will do everything it can to avoid disruption to exams.

It is disappointing and unclear why this decision has been taken, following recent positive meetings outlining the successful reduction of proposed compulsory redundancies."

Hull College Group Statement

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman fined for 'man in a van' fly-tipping

A woman, who used a "man in a van" to clear some rubbish she had, has been fined £680.79 for fly-tipping in Walkington.

Fly-tipping
East Riding of Yorkshire Council

Wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, nappies and other household waste was found dumped at the side of the road in Walkington Heads in January.

Kayleigh Cowper of Enstone Garth, Hull, pleaded guilty to failing in her duty of care by not checking she was using an authorised waste carrier at Beverley Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The court was told a "man with a van" had charged Miss Cowper £5 to clean her wheelie bin and had offered to take away her rubbish at no extra cost.

We would urge residents not to use the services of people calling at their homes and offering to take away rubbish, but instead use properly registered waste carriers – and get a receipt."

Paul TrippEast Riding of Yorkshire Council

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Teenager injured during assault

A teenager has suffered facial injuries following an altercation between two boys in Hull.

Teenager Assault
Google

The incident happened on Hotham Road North at 19:50 on Sunday 29 May.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident, he has been released under investigation.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Further strikes over college job cuts

Picket line outside college

The seven days of industrial action are in protest at Hull College Group's is plan to axe 231 posts.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top