West Mercia Police is now saying there is a fuel spillage and debris in the road.
And it has warned again that people should expect delays.
The latest is that the closure could last till 15:00.
Driver of crashed tanker not seriously hurt
The driver of the crashed tanker doesn't appear to have suffered serious injury, West Midlands Ambulance Service has said.
It said it was called out at 10:27 and the man has been taken to the Worcestershire Royal Hospital for further treatment
It's so far unclear whether any other vehicles were involved.
West Mercia Police, Worcestershire firefighters and Highways England are all at the scene of the tanker crash at the moment.
There are also contractors on the site, assessing the damage.
And Highways England is warning there is "likely to be significant travel disruption as a result of this incident."
Highways England has said it expects the M5 to be cleared sometime after 13:00, allowing "normal traffic conditions" to resume.
In the meantime, traffic is being taken off the motorway at Worcester, via the A44 and A4440, heading north.
And the A4538, B4636 and B4084 heading south.
An overturned tanker has closed a section of the M5 in Worcestershire, between junctions seven and six, in both directions.
Highways England said the vehicle, which was carrying flammable liquids, has come to rest on its side and there was "significant damage" to the barrier.
A cordon has been set up around the scene for safety.