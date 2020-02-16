Flooded street
Floods: West Midlands updates

You can follow the latest updates on your local BBC radio station: BBC Hereford & Worcester, BBC Radio Shropshire, BBC Radio Stoke, BBC WM and BBC Coventry and Warwickshire

By Vanessa Pearce

  1. Houses flooded as severe flood warnings issued

    Floods in Worcestershire are an "immediate risk to life", the Environment Agency has warned.

    Two severe warnings are in place on the River Teme - one in Tenbury Wells and another at Eardiston.

    Properties have been flooded in the town with more rain forecast across the day.

  2. Live updates as severe weather warnings issued

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Flood warnings have been issued across the West Midlands including two severe warnings on the River Teme in Worcestershire.

    We'll be bringing you live updates on how the flooding is affecting homes and travel.

